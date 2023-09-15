“Meteorology warns”: Lack of visibility and high waves in Jeddah, Al-Laith and Rabigh

Thursday 14 September 2023 at 00:02

Today (Wednesday), the National Center of Meteorology issued a warning of dust raised over a number of governorates in the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region, accompanied by activity in surface winds, almost no horizontal visibility (1-3) km, and high waves, and it includes the governorates of Jeddah, Al-Layth, Rabigh, as well as Shuaiba, open areas and highways.

The center stated that the situation continues until 9:00 pm.

