Home » “Meteorology warns”: Lack of visibility and high waves in Jeddah, Al-Laith and Rabigh
News

“Meteorology warns”: Lack of visibility and high waves in Jeddah, Al-Laith and Rabigh

by admin
“Meteorology warns”: Lack of visibility and high waves in Jeddah, Al-Laith and Rabigh

“Meteorology warns”: Lack of visibility and high waves in Jeddah, Al-Laith and Rabigh

Thursday 14 September 2023 at 00:02

Today (Wednesday), the National Center of Meteorology issued a warning of dust raised over a number of governorates in the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region, accompanied by activity in surface winds, almost no horizontal visibility (1-3) km, and high waves, and it includes the governorates of Jeddah, Al-Layth, Rabigh, as well as Shuaiba, open areas and highways.

The center stated that the situation continues until 9:00 pm.

Read also:

National Center of Meteorology

Dust raised over a number of governorates in the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region

See also  Qingdao issued a yellow warning for urban ice and snow disasters and launched a level III emergency response to urban ice and snow disasters_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

HSI Arrests Three Individuals for Conspiracy to Distribute...

In Quibdó and Istmina 450 entrepreneurial women strengthened...

Hunan Experiences Continuing Precipitation, Heavy Rain Expected in...

Do you want to go to the temple...

Venezuela beat Paraguay 1-0 and achieves its first...

The Cracks in the Earth: Groundwater Extraction’s Devastating...

The independents begin to take sides with Camilo...

2023 Network Security Expo Showcases Cutting-Edge Technologies for...

Presentations begin — Businesses

Constant electrical failures persist in Maturín

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy