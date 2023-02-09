Home World the handshake with Prime Minister Sunak- Corriere TV
(LaPresse) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky And arrived in Downing Street with the British premier, Rishi Sunak. Zelensky had arrived about an hour ago at the airport Londra Stansted, where Sunak himself was on the track to welcome him. Zelensky and the British premier stopped briefly in front of the black door of the number 10 Downing Streetthen they entered.

After meeting Sunak, Zelensky has arrived in Westminster where he was greeted by an ovation from representatives of the British Parliament. Il Ukrainian president he said: «I speak to you on behalf of the brave who fight in the trenches or to defend the skies and to restore Ukraine’s sovereignty over its territory». (Ap/LaPresse)

