Hats of different shapes and colors, which the youngest participants of the sections of the Nis Children’s Cultural Center designed and made together with their parents, were presented today to the audience at the institution’s third “Hat Festival”, organized on the occasion of Joke Day.

The little ones walked down the runway with unusual creations on their heads and thus showed their imagination and creativity. Hats were in the shape of the solar system, unicorns, clouds, various animals and cartoon characters, and a hat with a spring motif attracted a lot of attention, the creation of which, according to the parents, required several hours of dedicated work.

At the Children’s Cultural Center, we try to teach the little ones dignity, we try to bring them back to civic Niš and what that civic Niš carries. Parents and children participated in making hats with the help and consultation of our associates“, said the director of the Children’s Cultural Center Sandra Petković.

Visitors to this interesting event took photos of the most interesting models, and around eighty children participated in their creation.

In the coming years, there will probably be even more, because the organizers plan to expand the event in the next edition by including primary schools.

