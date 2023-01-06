First the jokes about Zelensky’s “testosteronic” military t-shirts, then a deluge of hearts on Tik Tok for his bodyguard, Maksym Donets, whom Tik Tok has transformed into a “new sex symbol of Ukrainian women and beyond”. This was written by the news agency “Unian”. «The images of him and the videos of him where he appears are very popular on the net, especially on TikTok, even if he does not use any social networks, according to the site. «It is known about him that he was born in Kryvyi Rih, in the Dnipropetrovsk region and that he graduated from the Kryvyi Rih Economic Institute of the Vadym Hetman Kyiv National University of Economics. He was supposed to discuss his doctoral thesis «Administrative and legal status of military personnel of the State Security Office of Ukraine», but the discussion was postponed. “Nothing is known about his personal life,” writes UNIAN.

And if before the record of appreciation on social media was won by Zelensky, now the scepter of the most fascinating man of the war has passed to his bodyguard. Waiting for the war to end and for Maksym Donets to be able to discuss his thesis in a country that has returned to peace.