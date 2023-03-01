Home World The heavy metal band Battle Beast will visit Barcelona and Madrid
Finnish heavy metal and power metal band Battle Beast returns to Spain to present his sixth long duration in the cities of Barcelona and Madrid.

The group will act May 22 at La (2) de Apolo of Barcelona and on May 23 at Mon Live in Madrid on the occasion of his tour “The Circus Is Coming To Town”.

The sextet led by Nora Louhimo It hasn’t stopped spinning. Now, the Finns return to Spain after 3 years since their last visit to demonstrate their powerful direct. Famous for their energetic shows, the band will present “Circus Of Doom”, his sixth studio album released in 2022 which topped the sales charts in his native country and reached #9 in Germany. In addition, we will be able to enjoy other of her hits such as “Straight to the Heart”, “Familiar Hell” or “King for a Day”, among others.

Tickets are already on sale through doctormusic.com y entradas.com with a price of 25 euros.

