Weather, full winter even if we are in March

The cold and disturbed phase that has been affecting part of Italy since Sunday will continue in the next few days: and be careful, we will not only have rain, but also neve at times copious in some regions, up to relatively low altitudes.

The cause of the bad weather that will accompany this week – writes www.ilmeteo.it – ​​is a cyclone present in the Mediterranean basin which will continue to cause marked instability in the coming days.

Our particular attention is paid to Wednesday. The map that we offer below refers precisely to Wednesday 1 March and shows a risk of snow also in the North (shades of pink): pay particular attention to the Northwest, in particular to lower Piedmont, Western Liguria and Emilia Romagna with flakes up to around 2/300 meters of altitude. Possible flakes in cities such as Cuneo, Asti, Piacenza, Parma, Modena and, mixed with rain in Bologna.

Snowfall forecast for Wednesday 1 MarchIn technical terms, these sudden snowfalls are called “overturning snowfalls” (transfer of cold from higher altitudes to the ground induced by heavy rainfall) and are among the most exciting phenomena, especially for frost lovers , characterized by very wet and heavy flakeslarge in size, quite spectacular, but which can also cause greater problems for the road network above all due to the strong intensity which often causes rapid accumulations (despite the late winter period which is not exactly favorable to accumulations, also bearing in mind that we come from weeks of quite mild).

Barring improbable surprises, for most of the week the weather will continue to remain rather unstable, especially in the Centre-South and given the rather cold temperatures there will be new occasions for snowfall in the mountains, at least above 1000 meters or at even lower altitudes on the reliefs of Tuscany and Marche.

