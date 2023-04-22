the horror of combat filmed in first person – Corriere TV

The Ukrainian battalion “Da Vinci Wolves” has filmed in a video – which has a first-person perspective – a close combat with the Russian invaders inside the trenches of Bakhmut. In addition to the fallen soldiers and guerrilla warfare, the following dialogues can be heard in the video: “What’s up guys? Who is? Norman. Oh my god Fanc***, there’s one more there. He died. Go in peace. Yes brother, so he is at war. Lekha are you okay? Are you alive? What are we to do Lekha? Stand still. The orcs (the Russians, ndr) are jumping in our trenches. First trench, guys. In the trench next to you Out brothers, ogres! Where am I? Grenade!”