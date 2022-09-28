France has been overwhelmed by a scandal concerning the world of pornography that risks turning into a new one #metoo. As reported by local media, four men They were arrested and placed in custody for human trafficking aggravated, group rape e exploitation of prostitution. Two of the three, in particular, are the producers of the online platform French Bukkake under investigation since October 2020.

According to investigators, in exchange for subscriptions, men regularly organized group sex sessions with some actresses for their clients. It was generally about women with difficult conditions economic agents contacted online under a false identity – posing as an alleged ally named “Arlette” – and convinced at first that they were prostituting. Once a sexual service was offered, the victims were not paid and “Arlette” entered the scene again proposing to the victims, as reparation, to shoot some video hard highly profitable destined for Canada.

Videos that, however, in the end, were also made accessible in France, starting the complaints and the scandal. More than forty victims civil parties have been formed, to which are added some associations. A source close to the dossier indicated that the arrests on Tuesday 27 September will be the last before a potential trial in 2024.

However, the sector has been under the scrutiny of justice even before the case French Bukkake. In the July 2020after revelations by several women about alleged violence imposed during the filming, a ‘investigation on adult site Jacquie and Michela pillar of the French amateur porn industry, which led to the indictment of four men last June – including the founder, Michel Piron – for exploitation of prostitution, trafficking in human beings in organized gangs, rape with torture and an act of barbarism.

This series of events has led the political world to become more and more interested in the subject. There delegation of the Senate for women’s rights presented a report that sheds light on the phenomenon. According to Franceinfo, the Senate report concludes that «the French porn industry generates systemic violence against women“. In particular, “90 percent of sex scenes involve violence, physical and verbal, and perpetuates misogynistic, racist, lesbian-phobic and hypersexualized stereotypes”. Not only. The pages emphasize that «the modus operandi in the field of porn is always the same. They are chosen very young women, precarious e psychologically fragilewhich are raped for the first time to be consequently submissive ».

Part of the report then deplores the porn industry’s approach to right to be forgotten of the actresses and the attitude of the producers who “push women to sign contracts that deprive them of the right to the image for an unlimited time” and who, in the event of a request for cancellation of the videos by the parties concerned, demand compensation ten times higher to the salary recognized for the scenes shot.