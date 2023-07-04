Udinese – Fiorentina transfer market does not give up Beto / Point on the negotiation

The Friulian team knows they have to give up some strikers before the championship starts. Here’s all the latest on Portuguese centre-forward Beto

Udinese knows very well who over the next month and a half must make a clean sweep between forwards and second strikers. At the moment the squad is undoubtedly full in those roles and there is the risk of burning several young people. Among the favorites for the farewell to the Friuli Venezia Giulia club and the start of a new adventure, there is the Portuguese striker Beto. The footballer has a great desire to continue to surprise within our championship and defines himself as ready to try the next step. There are several clubs interested in his performance, but in the last few hours one team seems to be serious. That’s who we’re talking about.

Rocco Commisso’s Fiorentina he wants to guarantee the performance of the Portuguese centre-forward at all costs. The purple company has forcefully returned to the negotiation and it is only a matter of time before the first offer can start. At this moment the purchase is infeasible given that the Tuscan team already has two first strikers on the field, the first is the Brazilian Cabral e the second Serbian Jovic. In the event of the sale of one of the two, however, the decisive lunge could come on the center forward, author of twenty-one goals in the league over the last two seasons.

The offer you need

—

To be able to secure a coup of this type, at least 30 million euros are needed. Udinese actually wants full payment of the release clause from 35 million euros, but for the moment it is unlikely that this can happen. Consequentially Beto is ready to say goodbye final to the Friulian club, but it is not yet clear what his next destination will be. Let’s not forget that among the various leads there is also that of Napoli or otherwise the Premier League will remain with Everton who had done some polls. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Written the future of Pereyra

July 4 – 08:58

