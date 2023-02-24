Home World The Huercasa Country Festival announces its first names
Jesse Daniel, Tennessee Jet, The Beat Farmers y Red Beat are the first artists confirmed for the 2023 edition of the Huercasa Country Festival. The benchmark country festival in Spain will be held on July 14 and 15 in it Las Delicias Soccer Field in The Villa of Riaza.

The current folk and country promises Jesse Daniel, Tennessee Jet and The Beat Farmers will perform for the first time in our country. Tennessee Jet blends tradition with a more contemporary sound and has been compared by the media to Jack White, The Black Keys o Neil Young. The mythical The Beat Farmers return to the road twenty-five years after their separation. The Huercasa Country Festival bets on big bands as it did in previous editions. In addition to those mentioned, we can enjoy the performances of Nikki Lane, Mike And The Moonpies, Hayes Carll and other artists to be confirmed.

The Huercasa Country Festival 2023 arrives with the motto “On The Road Again”which refers to one of the most emblematic themes of Willie Nelson. The festival returns to the road to continue enjoying live concerts from its three classic pillars: healthy living, the rural world and the estate american. All ticket information is available on this link.

