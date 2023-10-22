the Iliad network is growing in Italy

One of the most awaited analyzes by Opensignal is back, the one relating to the spread of the 5G network in the world.

The main data shows the parameters recording positive values ​​- it couldn’t be otherwise – in a context where the absolute best values ​​on a global level seem to be recorded outside of Europe. Iliad Italia records a notable percentage growth due to the increase in availability of the 5G signal.

All the numbers.

5G GLOBAL MOBILE NETWORK EXPERIENCE AWARDS

T-Mobile USA and Puerto Rico triumph in 5G availability

T-Mobile USA and Puerto Rico 5G users spend the most time with an active 5G connection in their respective groups (I and II), with scores of 56.1% and 65.3%.

5G availability is an important measure of mobile experience, as users can only benefit from the superior experience offered by 5G when they have a 5G connection. Both operators beat other carriers by notable margins, with the runners-up in Groups I and II – India’s Jio and South Korea’s KT – recording scores of 41.6% and 49%, respectively.

Sweden, Malaysia and South Korea dominate in speed

Telenor and Unifi users observe the fastest average 5G download speeds in Group I, making the two companies global 5G winners with statistically equal scores of 407.4-421.7 Mbps. They are followed by three Global 5G Leaders: Vivo del Brazil, Digi of Malaysia and TIM of Brazil. In Group II, SK Telecom is the only global 5G winner with a score of 458.5 Mbps – the other two South Korean operators, KT and LG U+, are Global 5G Leaders, along with Singapore’s M1 and Bulgaria’s A1.

In Group I, users with SoftBank of Japan and Digi of Malaysia have the best experience in multiplayer gaming on 5G

First place in Group I for 5G gaming experience is shared by SoftBank and Digi with statistically equal scores of 89.7-90.2 points on a scale of 100. Two other Malaysian operators are Global Leaders in Group I – Celcom and U Mobile, along with Indonesia’s Telkomsel. Singapore’s Singtel reigns supreme in Group II with a score of 93.7 points while local rivals StarHub and M1 are Global 5G Leaders, as are csl, 3 and CMHK in Hong Kong.

In Group I, Sweden and Japan stand out in 5G video experience

Sweden’s Telenor and Tele2 are the global 5G winners in Group I with statistically equal scores of 78-78.6 points on a scale of 100. The only Global 5G Leader in Group I that is not European is Japan’s SoftBank with a by 77.8 points. In a much more competitive context in Group II, there was a notable nine-way tie for first place, comprising Telemach, Telekom Slovenije and A1 in Slovenia, StarHub and Singtel in Singapore, Magenta and A1 in Austria, Swisscom in Switzerland and O2 in Slovakia.

Philippines and Denmark see the most significant improvements in 5G gaming experience

In Group I, Globe users observed the largest year-over-year percentage increase in 5G gaming experience, with an increase of 30.3%, followed by Movistar Chile and French Free Mobile with 26.7% and 26, 1%. Moving on to Group II, the greatest improvement was seen by Telia users in Denmark, with an increase of 23.1%, followed by A1 Bulgaria and Telenor Denmark with 19.8% and 19.2%.

Brazil and Singapore top for increases in 5G speed and availability

Brazilian operators occupy the top three positions for year-over-year percentage improvement in 5G download speeds in Group I. Vivo leads the list of 5G Global Rising Stars, with an incredible 829% increase, followed by TIM with 546, 7% and Claro with 469.7%. These improvements were primarily driven by the continued rollout of 5G in the 3.5 GHz band, which began in Brasilia in mid-2022. In Group II, progress was more modest, with Singapore’s StarHub topping the chart with an increase of 114%, followed by 5G consortium partner, M1, with 103.8%.

Brazil and Denmark top for 5G availability increases

TIM users in Brazil saw the largest percentage increase in 5G availability in Group I, with an increase of 559.8%, followed by Iliad in Italy with 461.4% and Vivo, another Brazilian operator, with an increase by 222.7%. In Group II, the operator with the most significant YoY improvement in 5G availability is 3 in Denmark, with an increase of 175.1%, followed by M1 and StarHub with increases of 161.1% and 112.7%, respectively.

