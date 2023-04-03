(LaPresse) “I brought a statuette which then exploded”. This is what Darya Tryopova, the woman arrested in St. Petersburg on charges of killing ultra-nationalist blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in an attack, which exploded in a café in the historic center of the Russian city, told the Russian police. In the video, the images of the café immediately after the attack. Over 30 people were injured in the blast; ten of them would be in serious condition. (LaPresse)