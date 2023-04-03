Home World the images of the café after the explosion – Corriere TV
World

the images of the café after the explosion – Corriere TV

by admin
the images of the café after the explosion – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) “I brought a statuette which then exploded”. This is what Darya Tryopova, the woman arrested in St. Petersburg on charges of killing ultra-nationalist blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in an attack, which exploded in a café in the historic center of the Russian city, told the Russian police. In the video, the images of the café immediately after the attack. Over 30 people were injured in the blast; ten of them would be in serious condition. (LaPresse)

April 3, 2023 – Updated April 3, 2023, 1:19 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Ukraine news: USA and Germany "in step" | Current Europe | DW

You may also like

Guardiola got in the faces of the Liverpool...

Agrigento Capital of Culture and the images of...

Enna and province weather: afternoon instability

D&D Thieves’ honor keeps its promises

Harry Kane gets hit and falls to the...

Páscoa no Outback and Hug – MONDO FASHION

Milo Djukanovic, the most influential politician in Montenegro...

News Udinese – Beto: “Nobody in the team...

The right also wins in Finland: if this...

A man fell from a cable car in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy