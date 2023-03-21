(LaPresse) Spectacular images come from the state of New York. Cars covered in ice from the extreme cold on Lake Erie, in front of the US city of Buffalo, in the Great Lakes area. The phenomenon is called Lake effect snow (snow effect lake) and occurs in the vicinity of large expanses of fresh or salt water when they are crossed by a mass of cold air. The water evaporates being collected by the cloud, and then falls as snow on a colder ground. (LaPresse)