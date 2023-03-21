Being single parents is not easy at all, it is indeed one of the most challenging, yet most rewarding roles in the life of a mother or father. Single parenthood is a rapidly growing phenomenon: according to the most recent Istat survey conducted in 2022, single-parent families currently represent 10.8% of the total Italian population and are expected to rise to 11.6% in 2040.

Despite the difficulties, it is fundamental seize every good opportunity to create special and positive memories with your children. One way to do this can be to give them the opportunity to try new experiences in places other than their own home. What, better than a trip, can open the minds of children and lead them to experience brand new adventures, and at the same time guarantee adults an escape from routine and at least for a while detach from everyday problems?

Single parents traveling with their children: 4 tips for an ok holiday

For this reason, on the occasion of Single Parents’ Day which falls on 21 March, Club Med, which has always believed in the full balance between individual fulfillment and family well-being, with the help of Ilaria Merici, Psychologist Psychotherapisthas collected four golden rules to keep in mind when traveling alone with your children.

1. Share an adventure

Creating vacation memories doesn’t depend on how much you spend, but on the sharing experiences with their children. It is sacrosanct to broaden the horizons of the family by tasting new foods, experiencing new cultures together, visiting places that are important for history.

“Observing a child’s mind blossoming before your eyes, while a new world opens up before yours, is one of the most gratifying experiences a parent can have”, declares Ilaria Merici, psychologist and psychotherapist. “Whether it takes place near or far from home, the memory of each experience will be a crucial stage in their lives. All parents want to stimulate their children’s curiosity in new and exciting ways, to see the enchantment on their faces and the energy oozing from every pore. Every experience during a trip is a new and vivid bright experience to remember”.

> READ ALSO: 4 reasons to take the kids on an adventure in nature

2. Password: program

Planning your holiday well in advance to take advantage of the most convenient offers is strongly recommended in order not to accumulate travel expenses and avoid the stress of rising prices and last-minute booking anxiety or not to find the desired accommodation.

In fact, in a context of economic uncertainty due to inflation, booking your stay in advance means that prices remain frozen and that no one has to worry about the costs to be incurred at the last moment, concentrating solely on enjoying your holiday in tranquility and relaxation.

3. Beat stress on vacation

Reality must be faced: traveling with small children is not easy, you know. Especially if you are alone. But at the same time this doesn’t necessarily have to be an experience to be dreaded.

“A new experience shouldn’t upset the routine anyway. When moving from one place to another, organization is important: the ideal is to plan the stages of the journey carefully, taking into account the timetables to which your children are usually used and bringing toys or other objects with them that can serve to calm them down in case of need”, comments Ilaria Merici.

4. Detach from everything to come back stronger

One of the most painful sensations ever is returning from a holiday even more tired than before leaving. So it’s important to make sure you choose a destination where there’s room for adults to relax too.

“Carving out some time to unwind from such an intense task as caring for a child alone is important for your physical and mental well-being. Everyone deserves a vacation in which to dedicate much-needed time to themselves: parents to get away from overwhelming routines and children to experience some fun adventures and make new friends”, continues the expert.

> READ ALSO: 6 effective ways to truly disconnect with the mind

From theory to practice

“Parents are often very knowledgeable about what is the best approach with their children, but putting it into practice is not so easy!” comments Professor Ilona Boniwell, Expert in positive psychology and positive education, Consultant for Club Med in the creation of the new Mini Club Med +: “Positive Education responds to one of their major concerns, namely: how to raise happy children? The added benefit is that this approach brings a range of activities that motivate, interest and make children feel valued, combining education and fun.”

Advertising