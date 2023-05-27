Home » The influence of electronic devices on the psychomotor development of children | Info
World

The influence of electronic devices on the psychomotor development of children | Info

by admin
The influence of electronic devices on the psychomotor development of children | Info

Excessive exposure to television screens, telephones and other devices has drastically increased the percentage of children who have certain forms of disorders in early development, said neuropsychiatry specialist and developmental psychiatry subspecialist Milijana Selaković.

Izvor: Unsplash

Selaković is at a lecture in Gradicša on the topic “The negative impact of excessive exposure to digital devices on the psychomotor development of children”pointed out that children today are much more exposed to images from the screen than they are to communicating with their parents and the environment, they do not develop emotional relationships, which leads to serious developmental disorders.

She pointed out that considering these facts, questions are being raised about what will happen to the new generations in the further digital transformation of life.

Graduate speech pathologist and doctor of biological sciences, Katarina Bojović from the “Selaković” Ordinance stated that currently every second child in preschool age and every fourth student in the first grade of primary school have speech and language difficulties, which is linked to excessive exposure to the screens of digital devices .

“The recommendation of the World Health Organization is that children should not come into contact with the screens of digital devices until the age of two, and some clinical trials prove that before the age of three, children should not be exposed to screens, because that is when functional speech develops and during that period they should themselves have a real, not a virtual worldexplained Bojović.

Doctors Selaković and Bojović added that after the age of three, the use of digital devices by children must be strictly limited and controlled by parents, reports Srna.

See also  The popular voting phase of the new Mad Cool Talent begins

The president of the Gradiška Association of Parents of Children with Autism “Duga” Saša Kasagić said that for five years they have been cooperating with the “Selaković” Ordinance from Belgrade and organize similar lectures, and that doctors Milijana Selaković and Katarina Bojović have also examined 25 children with autism this year in Gradiška. autism and other developmental disabilities.

(World)

You may also like

This salad is recommended in diets, a real...

Occupying the municipality of Zvečan Zubin Potok Leposavić...

Reverend And The Makers, crítica de Heatwave In...

Horoscope for Sunday 28 May 2023

Zoran Terzić took over Dinamo Sport

the 13-year-old passenger hits his head and dies

Message from Mars, now the race for decoding...

What does it mean when you feel dizzy...

Interview with the Ukrainian top gun: “The new...

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen: Debt ceiling deadline extended...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy