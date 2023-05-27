The influence of electronic devices on the psychomotor development of children | Info

Excessive exposure to television screens, telephones and other devices has drastically increased the percentage of children who have certain forms of disorders in early development, said neuropsychiatry specialist and developmental psychiatry subspecialist Milijana Selaković.

Izvor: Unsplash

Selaković is at a lecture in Gradicša on the topic “The negative impact of excessive exposure to digital devices on the psychomotor development of children”pointed out that children today are much more exposed to images from the screen than they are to communicating with their parents and the environment, they do not develop emotional relationships, which leads to serious developmental disorders.

She pointed out that considering these facts, questions are being raised about what will happen to the new generations in the further digital transformation of life.

Graduate speech pathologist and doctor of biological sciences, Katarina Bojović from the “Selaković” Ordinance stated that currently every second child in preschool age and every fourth student in the first grade of primary school have speech and language difficulties, which is linked to excessive exposure to the screens of digital devices .

“The recommendation of the World Health Organization is that children should not come into contact with the screens of digital devices until the age of two, and some clinical trials prove that before the age of three, children should not be exposed to screens, because that is when functional speech develops and during that period they should themselves have a real, not a virtual world“explained Bojović.

Doctors Selaković and Bojović added that after the age of three, the use of digital devices by children must be strictly limited and controlled by parents, reports Srna.

The president of the Gradiška Association of Parents of Children with Autism “Duga” Saša Kasagić said that for five years they have been cooperating with the “Selaković” Ordinance from Belgrade and organize similar lectures, and that doctors Milijana Selaković and Katarina Bojović have also examined 25 children with autism this year in Gradiška. autism and other developmental disabilities.

