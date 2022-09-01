The sea bass swam in peace and unaware, when it was caught and brought to the stalls at the general markets of Rome at dawn one morning in December 2007. In peace it also walked Claudio Dordei that day, when he saw it and considered buying it for his tavern, ‘la Gensola’ in Trastevere, he would cook it sooner or later.

For Peace that day the former president of the USSR also arrived in Rome, Mikhail Gorbachev.