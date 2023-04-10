Home World The inspection in RS strengthens the control of accommodation registered as “apartment for the day” | Info
The inspection will focus on controlling the business of accommodation service providers in Republika Srpska, especially those registered as “apartment for the day”, after statistical indicators point to the suspicion that a large number of service providers operate in the gray zone.

Source: City administration/ Aleksandar Čavić

An appeal was made to business entities from the tourism and catering sector to comply with the prescribed legal frameworks.

“The aim of the controls is not to punish, but to reduce the operations of business entities in Srpska from the legal framework”, it was concluded after today’s meeting of the Minister of Trade and Tourism of the Republic of Srpska Denis Šulić with the director of the Republic Administration for Inspection Affairs of the Republic of Srpska Milovan Krča and the chief republican market inspector Radivoje Gavrić.

The topic of the meeting was also the results of controls on compliance with regulations on limiting margins on basic foodstuffs and oil and oil derivatives, the effects of the adopted regulations and the current state of the market in the Republic of Srpska, as well as the planned activities and inspection controls.

