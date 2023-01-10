Original Title: Sharing Market Opportunities and Promoting Prosperity and Development

At present, China‘s epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage, high-level opening up continues to advance, and economic and social vitality has been further released. International people interviewed by our reporter said that in the face of various shocks beyond expectations, China responded calmly, stabilized the macroeconomic market, and achieved stable economic operation. The Chinese economy has demonstrated strong resilience and great potential, and is moving towards high-quality development, injecting new momentum into the sluggish recovery of the world economy.

“Continue to play a stabilizing role in the global economic recovery”

With a population of more than 1.4 billion, a middle-income group of more than 400 million, the world‘s most complete and largest industrial system and complete supporting capabilities, the annual import of goods and services is about 2.5 trillion US dollars… China has become a major trade hub for more than 140 countries and regions Partners, new advantages in international economic cooperation and competition have been continuously enhanced, and China‘s opportunities have attracted the attention of the global business community and become a hot spot for global investment.

Di Anzhu, Chief Economist of Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific, said that China‘s economy is expected to grow steadily in 2023, and consumption in many industries and markets, including manufacturing and service industries, will be significantly improved.

Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management in Switzerland, said that China‘s economic performance will pick up in 2023. A large amount of demand that was once suppressed will be released this year, which will further promote consumption growth. “This will not only benefit China‘s economic development, but will also strongly promote global economic growth.”

Park Hanjin, director of the China Economic Observatory Research Institute in South Korea, said that China‘s economy has strong resilience and its long-term fundamentals have not changed, which will bring confidence to the recovery of the world economy.

“The Chinese market is very important to us.” Sara Anastasia, an executive of the Oerlikon Group, a high-tech multinational company, believes that Chinese-style modernization will create more new opportunities, which means a larger market, more talents and better technology.

“China‘s economy has achieved high-quality development and will continue to play a stabilizing role in the global economic recovery.” said Ignacio Martinez, an expert on international issues at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

“Provide more opportunities for the development and prosperity of the world“

“Comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization”, “accelerate the construction of a new development pattern and focus on promoting high-quality development”, “build a high-level socialist market economic system”, “build a modern industrial system”, “promote high-level opening up”… The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out the direction for China‘s future development.

Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at Beltay International University in Cambodia, believes that Chinese-style modernization fits the beautiful vision of human society to get rid of poverty, hunger, discrimination, conflict, war and hegemony, and will have a positive and far-reaching impact on global development.

Marcelo Munoz, honorary chairman of the Spanish think tank “Zhihua Lecture”, said: “China‘s adherence to high-level opening up will provide more opportunities for the development and prosperity of the world.”

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade recently conducted a quick survey of more than 160 foreign-funded enterprises and foreign business associations in China. The interviewed foreign-funded enterprises generally believe that China‘s economy is highly resilient and has strong comprehensive competitive advantages in terms of market potential, industrial system, infrastructure, and business environment. 99.4% of the interviewed companies are more confident in the prospects of China‘s economic development in 2023.

In June last year, Guangzhou Beixiu Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson in China, announced an investment of 150 million yuan to start an upgrade and expansion project. After production, the overall production capacity is expected to increase by 140%. Song Weiqun, global senior vice president of Johnson & Johnson, said that China is a key strategic market for Johnson & Johnson to promote innovation and development. “The open Chinese market provides huge market opportunities for foreign companies in China.”

In September last year, Rolls-Royce and Air China jointly established a new civil aviation engine maintenance joint venture company – Beijing Aero Engine Maintenance Co., Ltd. “The announcement of the establishment of the joint venture company is an important milestone in the development of Rolls-Royce in China.” Cheng Kerui, President of Civil Aviation of Rolls-Royce, said that the company has taken root in the Chinese market over the years and achieved many achievements, looking forward to the future Create new brilliance together with Chinese partners.

Akihiro Fumishi, the relevant person in charge of Epson, who has been deeply involved in the Chinese market for more than 40 years, said that under the promotion of green and low-carbon development policies, China‘s energy-saving and environmental protection industry has broad prospects for development. Epson, which is good at manufacturing printers, cooperates with many Chinese partners and constantly tries to launch new innovative products and services. “An open China has brought more opportunities for Epson, and we have full confidence in the Chinese market.”

“Let the fruits of development benefit more countries and people”

Despite the global epidemic, the high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” is advancing steadily. Under the framework of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, Nigeria has its first modern railway, and the Lekki Free Trade Zone and the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone have developed rapidly, bringing tangible benefits to the local people. Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo said that China not only strives to promote the high-quality development of its own economy, but also joins hands with other countries to achieve common development.

Former Polish Deputy Prime Minister Grzegorz Kolodko believes that China has shown the world a successful path to national development. China has proposed the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, jointly building the “Belt and Road” initiative, and promoting the establishment of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, making important contributions to promoting the development of various countries and improving people’s livelihood.

David Monyael, director of the Africa-China Studies Center at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa, said that over the past 40 years of reform and opening up, China has achieved rapid development and shared development opportunities with the world. “Especially in the past 10 years, China has continuously explored joint development with the world and has become the backbone of global development and prosperity.”

Lina Luna, a professor at the University of Estelnado in Colombia who has long studied Asian economics and geopolitics, said that China is committed to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and promoting the high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” to “bring the benefits of development to more country and people”.

Song Li Puji, chairman of the Thailand-China Economic Association, said that China actively promotes the resolution of global issues through multilateralism, which reflects the responsibility of a responsible major country. Today, the relationship between Thailand and China is getting closer, and the economic cooperation between the two sides has a brighter prospect.

Gu Qingyang, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, said that Chinese programs such as the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and the Global Development Initiative have pointed out the direction for solving global development problems and promoting international development cooperation.

Lu Ran, a Syrian self-media blogger in China, believes that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, global development initiatives, and global security initiatives are all oriented to the future and have a long-term perspective. It played an important role.

Liazid Benhamy, vice-chairman of the France-China Friendship Association in Paris, said that China firmly upholds the international system with the United Nations at its core, is committed to promoting multilateral cooperation, and has played an active role in maintaining world peace, addressing climate change, and promoting global development. effect.

Lu Yaoqun, director of the Institute of Governance and Sustainable Development at the National University of Singapore Business School, said that China‘s role as an important manufacturing base, consumer market and innovation node will receive more attention from countries around the world. It is expected that China will continue to promote the high-quality development of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and the construction of the Digital Silk Road, and make more contributions to strengthening regional and global cooperation and promoting world economic growth.

(People’s Daily, Beijing, Seoul, Mexico City, Bangkok, Madrid, Abuja, Warsaw, Johannesburg, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, Paris, January 9, by reporters Liu Rong, Yang Xun, Ma Fei, Peng Min, Zhang Niansheng, Zhao Yipu, Liu Hui , Yan Huan, Jiang Xuan, Yu Yang, Zou Song, Wu Jie, Guan Kejiang, Liu Lingling)