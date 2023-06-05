The International Organization for Standardization/Technical Committee on Traditional Chinese Medicine (ISO/TC 249) Opens the Thirteenth Plenary Meeting and Shanghai Institute of International Standardization of Traditional Chinese Medicine Unveils- Chinadaily.com

On June 5, the opening ceremony of the 13th plenary meeting of the International Organization for Standardization/Technical Committee on Traditional Chinese Medicine (ISO/TC 249) and the unveiling ceremony of the Shanghai Institute of International Standardization of Traditional Chinese Medicine were held at Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. The conference was sponsored by the National Standardization Management Committee, organized by the Institute of Clinical Basic Medicine of Chinese Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences and Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. It is co-organized by Shanghai Institute of International Standardization of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The participating experts and scholars unveiled the plaque for the Shanghai Institute of International Standardization of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Shen Yuandong, chairman of ISO/TC 249, delivered a welcome speech. On behalf of ISO/TC 249, he extended a warm welcome to the guests attending the conference and experts from various member states, and expressed his gratitude to those at all levels who have long cared about and supported the development of the international standardization of traditional Chinese medicine. The leadership department expresses heartfelt thanks. He pointed out that the establishment of Shanghai Institute of International Standardization of Traditional Chinese Medicine will effectively promote the development of international standardization of traditional Chinese medicine. In the future, the Institute will further strengthen cooperation with traditional medicine practitioners and stakeholders from all over the world, and make new contributions to the promotion of human health and economic development. According to Ji Guang, president of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the Shanghai Institute of International Standardization of Traditional Chinese Medicine will focus on the three major international organization platforms including ISO/TC 249, actively serve the national strategy, lead the industry’s progress, connect with urban development, and produce products with medium quality. National-level scientific research achievements with medical characteristics, and cultivate high-level Chinese medicine talents who have both traditional Chinese medicine knowledge and modern advanced technology.

Li Yubing, deputy director of the Standards Innovation Management Department of the State Administration for Market Regulation, pointed out in a video speech that standards are an important cornerstone and technical support for the development of the global governance system and economic and trade cooperation. With an unprecedented open attitude, China is dedicating Chinese wisdom and making Chinese contributions to the development of international standardization. The international standardization of traditional Chinese medicine carried out by ISO/TC 249 provides norms for the safe use of traditional Chinese medicine and related traditional medicine worldwide, and provides a powerful foundation for the realization of the World Health Organization’s “universal health coverage” and the United Nations’ “sustainable development” goals. Technical Support. The National Standardization Management Committee will strengthen international standardization exchanges and cooperation, give full play to the enthusiasm of member states, actively organize and coordinate the formulation of international standards in the field of traditional Chinese medicine, and promote the global application of international standards formulated by ISO/TC 249.

Jin Xingming, vice chairman of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference, fully affirmed the achievements of ISO/TC 249 over the past ten years. He pointed out that Shanghai is an international metropolis that is tolerant and inclusive, and has always attached great importance to international standardization work for many years. The international standardization of traditional Chinese medicine has had a profound impact on strengthening the quality control of traditional Chinese medicine, promoting the development of the traditional Chinese medicine industry, enhancing the international trade of traditional Chinese medicine, and bringing traditional Chinese medicine and traditional Chinese culture to the world. In the future, Shanghai will further support the work of the international standardization platform of traditional Chinese medicine, promote the construction of a highland of international standardization of traditional Chinese medicine, implement the inheritance and innovation project of traditional Chinese medicine, promote traditional Chinese medicine and Chinese traditional culture to the world, and strive to make the achievements of international standardization of traditional Chinese medicine a contribution to global economic development and development. contribute more to human health.

After the inauguration ceremony, the thirteenth plenary meeting of ISO/TC 249 opened. There are 16 member countries from ISO headquarters, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, Hungary, Ghana, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Canada, Russia, Italy, Vietnam, Singapore, Spain and the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies. 275 representatives from 3 liaison organizations, World Federation of Acupuncture and Moxibustion Societies, International Organization for Standardization/Technical Committee on Aging Society (ISO/TC 314), registered to attend the meeting. Ms. Monja Korter, Technical Officer of the ISO Central Secretariat, also attended the conference.

According to the organizing committee, a total of 16 new project proposals were received at the conference, covering fields such as Chinese herbal medicines, finished products of Chinese medicines, acupuncture needles, medical devices of Chinese medicine, and terminology of Chinese medicine. During the 4-day conference, each working group of ISO/TC 249 will hold 8 working meetings respectively, and conduct in-depth technical discussions on 16 new project proposals and approved and reviewed projects.

As of June 2023, ISO/TC 249 has officially released 95 international standards for traditional Chinese medicine, and 31 international standards are under formulation, achieving a major breakthrough in international standards for traditional Chinese medicine in the ISO field and becoming one of the most active technical committees of ISO . At present, the international standards of traditional Chinese medicine are continuing to make positive contributions to the cause of global health and become a landmark project of “Chinese Standards Going Global”. important carrier. The establishment of Shanghai Institute of International Standardization of Traditional Chinese Medicine will further give new impetus to the international standardization of traditional Chinese medicine, create a new pattern for the development of international standardization of traditional Chinese medicine, and make new and greater contributions to the inheritance, innovation and development of traditional Chinese medicine. (Lin Shujuan, China Daily Shanghai Branch)

