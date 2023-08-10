Home » The island of Ustica pays homage to Charlie Mauthe on August 15th
The island of Ustica pays homage to Charlie Mauthe on August 15th

The island of Ustica pays homage to Charlie Mauthe on August 15th

He discovered Ustica as a favorite place to carry on his disk jockey business thirty years ago. That is, when he already had eight years of honored career behind him. Since then, DJ and producer Charlie Mauthe has not missed a single summer appointment with the beautiful island in the province of Palermo, renowned for tourism…

