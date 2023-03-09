The coach of numerous Serbian clubs has a new adventure, now he will have to fight for survival with a team that is at the very bottom.

Nenad Lalatović there is a new club in Serbian football!

Just a few days after it his parting with Radnički from Niš became official, the former defender found a new job. In the coming period, he will lead Mladost GAT and thus once again work in Novi Sad, where he coached Proleter and Vojvodina, where he worked for two terms.

Mladost from the Novi Sad settlement Satelit has been looking for a head coach since parting with Ljubomir Ristevski, and rumors about Lalatovic taking over the team started a few days ago. In fact, before the match that Mladost and Niš Radnički played in Novi Sad, it was speculated that Lalatović would soon change sides and move to the north of Vojvodina, so the club suspended him for indiscipline and breaking the rules.

The team in Novi Sad was led by his assistant Vidak Bratić, and after that it was made official that the club from Čai will be led by Dragan Šarac, the second assistant of the former Radnicki coach, in the following season. It remains to be seen who Nenad Lalatović will take to Novi Sad, since it is obvious that the coaching staff, which has worked brilliantly for years, does not continue to cooperate.

With Porška Bratić and Šarac, Nenad Lalatović produced the best results in his career during which he led as many as 11 Serbian clubs. He started in the defunct Srem from Sremska Mitrovica, continued in Proleter from Novi Sad, and then worked in Napretko from Kruševac, Crvena Zvezda, Borac from Čačak, Vojvodina, Čukarica, Radničko from Niš, Vojvodina again, Radničko in 1923 from Kragujevac, again in Čair and in end in Mladost. In the meantime, he trained Al-Batin from Saudi Arabia and Borac from Banja Luka, a as head coach in nine different Superliga teams, he is the current record holder! We will see if the cooperation will be successful this time as well…

And for the people of Novi Sad, it will be very important that everything works in the rest of the championship. With only 17 points in the championship so far, they occupy the penultimate place in the table and they have a tough fight ahead of them. Lalatović and his team will have to improve their position before the play-outs, and then fight against direct competitors to stay in the elite ranks of Serbian football.