Representatives from the EuroLeague and FIBA ​​met in Munich to explore possible collaborations between the two organizations.

Second BasketNews, several topics were addressed during the meeting, in particular concerns regarding the calendar and the general structure of European basketball. Both sides acknowledged the difficulties in finding common ground between the EuroLeague, national teams and domestic competitions. However, the EuroLeague said it was optimistic about continuing the dialogue in a constructive and effective way.

During the meeting, a committee of EuroLeague shareholders comprising Barcelona, ​​Maccabi, Bayern and ASVEL participated in talks with FIBA ​​top management.

This committee will be in charge of gathering information, representing the position of EuroLeague teams and sharing relevant details with other shareholders. In any decision-making process, all thirteen shareholders will be involved.

Sources familiar with the matter said the EuroLeague and FIBA ​​plan to have another meeting soon.