[Overseas Network]According to the Japan Jiji News Agency on the 17th, the Japanese government had previously planned to hold a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27. There are still one and a half months left, and preparations are being carried out within the government. At that time, it is still unclear whether the flag will be flown at half-staff, and the extent to which the public will be required to do so.

On the 15th, the Japanese government held a cabinet meeting. When it comes to whether to ask Japanese companies or schools to observe silence during Abe’s state funeral, or to ask various institutions to fly their flags at half-staff, the Japanese government said, “The method of holding the funeral is still under discussion, and no answer can be given at this time.” As for the betting on horses on the day of the state funeral The government said it had not yet decided whether state-run gambling activities would need to be shut down. The government also stated that whether Japanese institutions will be on holiday and whether TV stations and other media will stop broadcasting music and dance entertainment programs at that time, “that step has not yet been considered.”

Abe’s state funeral will be Japan’s second state funeral after World War II. The only previous precedent was the state funeral of Shigeru Yoshida in 1967. At that time, the government used the form of “request” to let the public express their condolences. At that time, the internal documents of the Japanese government stated that “according to the “State Funeral Order”, the public shall not be required to wear mourning costumes.”

In July of this year, during Abe’s vigil and funeral ceremonies, some Japanese education commissions arranged for local schools to fly at half-mast, arousing public disgust, saying that “the government has imposed political values ​​on us.” Recently, some Japanese people have opposed the state funeral for Abe through demonstrations and lawsuits against the government. Jiji News Agency believes that Abe’s state funeral may cause more social chaos at that time.