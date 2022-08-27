The Japanese government plans to add a nuclear power plant. Fukushima people anger: the Fukushima nuclear accident has not been solved

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-26 22:06

Overseas Network, August 26. According to a report by Japan’s Jiji News Agency on the 26th, the Japanese government said a few days ago that it is considering building and restarting more nuclear power plants. This plan has aroused opposition from the people of Fukushima who have experienced the nuclear power plant accident, and the people have angered that “the Fukushima nuclear accident has not been solved”.

Sayuri Osawa, a 60-year-old who lives in a new house in Miharu Town, Fukushima Prefecture, said: “The damage caused by the Fukushima nuclear accident to the victims has not been eliminated. I hope the Japanese government will see the current situation in Fukushima.” She also criticized the government, saying that there is no absolute security in the world, and the Japanese government’s “high security” is not credible at all.

The 56-year-old Naoko Kanai was forced to flee her hometown due to the Fukushima nuclear accident. She said that the cause of the Fukushima nuclear accident has not been thoroughly investigated, and the disposal of pollutants has not been completed. The government’s move to build a new nuclear power plant is a disdain for Fukushima.

Hideto Tachibana, a 70-year-old man, hopes to convey his experience of the Fukushima nuclear accident to the children, “Nuclear energy is limited, it is understandable to use a nuclear power plant, but the Fukushima nuclear accident is extremely serious, and the selection of a new nuclear power plant must be carefully considered. address problem”.