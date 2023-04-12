Home World The journalist Mario Obole has died, he defined Buscetta as “the boss of two worlds”
by palermotoday.it – ​​8 hours ago

Mario Obole, a journalist born in Milan but who lived for a long time in Castelbuono, died yesterday evening in Palermo at the age of 90. Obole had been retired for years after working in the press office of the Sicilian regional assembly. In…

