The Kfar Aza massacre and the ‘beheaded’ children, what we know and the story of the journalists on site: “There is no proof of the statements”

In the massacre the kibbutz Kfar Azaattacked by the guerrillas of Hamas Saturday morning, there is a story, which has had wide coverage in the international press, again not clarified. Indeed, at the moment denied by the IDF, the Israeli army, even if the source of the news – according to some videos and the stories of various important media from all over the world present in the village – was a deputy commander of the armed forces of Tel Aviv. In addition to the murders of around 200 inhabitants and the devastation of the village, confirmed by all the correspondents who had access to the kibbutza detail emerged on Tuesday afternoon horrifying: Some of children they would have been murdered in the attack “beheaded”a disfigurement that at the moment no media has had the opportunity to verify.

The first indication came from the reporter of I24Newspro-government Israeli network, who explained live how the source was “the soldiers” present on site. The segment of the service was also shared by the official profile of Israeli government are X, the former Twitter. Subsequently the same network published an interview with the deputy commander of Unit71 of the Army Davidi Ben Zionwhich was about children “chopped”that is, “torn to pieces”. The declarations occurred during the inspection of the kibbutz houses by theIdfstruggling with the reclamation of the area after having neutralized the militiamen of Hamas who had it attacked.

The Army has authorized several journalists and international newspapers to follow the operations. Ben Zion’s statements were also reported by BBC: “Some of the victims, he said, were decapitated.” The article which appeared on the website of the authoritative British newspaper does not specify whether they were children or not. Also The Independent reported his words: “When Hamas arrived here it cut off the heads of women and children.” The English newspaper specified that it had not seen it “proof of his statements”. Bodies – it is underlined – “are hiddenso it is impossible to verify, but it is clear that a lot of blood was spilled in the village near the Gaza border.”

The words of Ben Zion were also reported by The Guardian. In a reel on Instagram, the envoy of the Cnn he spoke of “men, women, children with their hands tied, executed, with their heads cut off”. On the US TV website, in a long article signed by several journalists, it speaks instead of inhabitants “brutally massacred according to the way ISIS acts” and specifies that CNN “was unable verify independently IDF reports on children killed in the attack.” In the tv service packaged, however, the general’s statements about the “heads cut off from people” are reported.

The detail of the beheaded children is not reported in the articles of the two correspondents Washington Post e di Haaretz, in which we speak respectively of “scenes from a massacre” and “slaughter”. Scenes that are also told by videos and photos shown in the chat Telegram of the first teams to arrive on site, in which they can be seen car strollers bloody. Tuesday evening, the Turkish Press Agency Anadolu contacted a spokesperson for the Israeli Army by telephone who however stated: “We have seen the news, but we have no details either confirmations to about”. Certainly, even among the media present in the kibbutz, there are those who raise doubts.

The Israeli journalist and photographer of +972 Magazine Oren Ziv he wrote on X: “I get a lot of questions about the news about ‘children beheaded by Hamas’ that was published after the media tour in the village. During the tour we saw no evidence of this, nor did the army spokesperson or i commanders furthermore he mentioned such facts.” Ziv continued: “During the tour, journalists were able to talk to the hundreds of soldiers on site, without the supervision of the Army Spokesperson Team. The I24 journalist said she heard it ‘from the soldiers’. The soldiers I spoke to yesterday in Kfar Aza did not mention ‘beheaded children’. The army spokesman said: ‘We cannot confirm at this point… we are aware of the atrocious acts that Hamas is capable of.’ That doesn’t mean they haven’t been committed war crimes. The scene a Kfar Aza era horriblewith dozens of bodies of Israelis murdered in their homes.” He then concluded: “Unfortunately, Israel will now use these false claims to intensify its bombing of Gazaand to justify his war crimes there.”

Even the French journalist Samuel Forey he explained on X: “Yesterday I was in Kfar Aza. No one told me about beheadings, much less beheaded children, much less about 40 children beheaded. I contacted two rescuers (who wish to remain anonymous, as the topic is sensitive), who collected several corpses. Both claim to have witnessed no such abuse, without saying that they did not exist.” And she then added: “I’m not minimizing the atrocities committed by Hamas fighters. I documented them. I wanted to clarify that I cannot verify these child beheadings. We will have more in the future details. I have covered wars, massacres and a genocide, that of the Yazidis. What I saw yesterday in Kfar Aza was terrible. And I realize every day the extent of the tragedy, which I try to document in the most precise way possible.”

