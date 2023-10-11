War Ukraine Russia, news. Stoltenberg sees Zelensky: ‘More help from NATO to Kiev’. LIVE

“We have reached the point where Western intelligence services are training Ukrainian sabotage and terrorist combat groups to attack Russia’s nuclear energy facilities. This has been confirmed.” This was stated by the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin on the sidelines of the meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Baku.

“Such actions were certainly prevented by our intelligence agencies and the Federal Security Service,” he added. “Attempts were made to cause damage to nuclear power plants in Kursk, Smolensk and Zaporozhzhia. Clearly, it is difficult to maintain any contact with Western agencies in such circumstances”.

Naryshkin stressed that the West is using Ukraine to counter Russia, “while the Kiev regime continues to employ openly terrorist methods against Russia and the entire Russian world. This includes terrorist attacks against numerous journalists, writers and opinion leaders, as well as acts of terrorism against residential areas, cities and towns in Russia, and civilian infrastructure.”

