Home » War Ukraine Russia, news. Stoltenberg sees Zelensky: ‘More help from NATO to Kiev’. LIVE
Sports

War Ukraine Russia, news. Stoltenberg sees Zelensky: ‘More help from NATO to Kiev’. LIVE

by admin

“We have reached the point where Western intelligence services are training Ukrainian sabotage and terrorist combat groups to attack Russia’s nuclear energy facilities. This has been confirmed.” This was stated by the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin on the sidelines of the meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Baku.

“Such actions were certainly prevented by our intelligence agencies and the Federal Security Service,” he added. “Attempts were made to cause damage to nuclear power plants in Kursk, Smolensk and Zaporozhzhia. Clearly, it is difficult to maintain any contact with Western agencies in such circumstances”.

Naryshkin stressed that the West is using Ukraine to counter Russia, “while the Kiev regime continues to employ openly terrorist methods against Russia and the entire Russian world. This includes terrorist attacks against numerous journalists, writers and opinion leaders, as well as acts of terrorism against residential areas, cities and towns in Russia, and civilian infrastructure.”

See also  UEFA Champions League - Mane scores Dias's pass, Liverpool beat Benfica 3-1 – yqqlm

You may also like

The Hangzhou Asian Games Village Closes as Attention...

The Czech coach’s protégé Kitaguchiová is nominated for...

Brahim Diaz towards Morocco, who played with two...

Zhang Zhizhen Takes on Hurkacs in Shanghai Masters...

Rooney new Birmingham City coach

Guatemala vs Trinidad and Tobago: A Crucial Match...

Fagioli investigated for betting, also risks disqualification from...

Chinese Sports Delegation for Hangzhou Asian Para Games:...

Lionel Messi Trains Normally with Argentine National Team...

Rafael Nadal to make Grand Slam return at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy