The killer from Mladenovac supported the massacre in Vračar Info

The uncle of one of the victims said that the reason for the quarrel was that UB supported the massacre that took place at the school in Vračar.

In the week behind us, Serbia was hit by two terrible events: first, on Wednesday morning, a minor boy (13) killed eight students and a guard at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Vračar, and only a day later UB (21) killed eight and wounded 14 people, in the massacre that started in the village of Dubona.

As the uncle of one of the victims U. B said, there is horror in Dubona started precisely because of the killer’s discussion with the locals, and the topic was the mass murder at the school in Vračar. As he says, they heard that UB was with someone in a car when he went to buy cigarettes and came to a group of young people gathered near the school.

“He defended and justified this little boy who shot at the school in Vračar. They told him he couldn’t talk like that. They think it was her kapilsa to go get a weapon. The village is shrouded in black. He closed the house to the people next door. Their children were an example. And a son, and a daughter,” he adds. And the interlocutor’s son, who is 12 years old, he says, used to go to school with his friends.

“He could have been there. I don’t even know whether to send my child to school or not. I canceled the excursion, I don’t know what could happen. The children were saved by selected people who work in the Emergency Service. The children were killed in a dog-like manner. It is also rumored that he killed an accomplice, but no one knows that.” says uncle. The children last night, he says, went out to light candles in front of the school.

“If my child had died, my family would have had to kill me, I couldn’t stand it. I told the police that I just pray to God that they don’t arrest him, because there is no way to fix him,” concludes the uncle.

