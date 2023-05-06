Home » Formula 1 classification of the Miami GP, live: Schedule and where to see Alonso and Sainz
Sports

Formula 1 classification of the Miami GP, live: Schedule and where to see Alonso and Sainz

by admin
Formula 1 classification of the Miami GP, live: Schedule and where to see Alonso and Sainz

Tonight, at 10:00 p.m. (CET), he will race to get pole position for the race. Fernando Alonso it is clear: “Qualifying on Saturday is important, but you have to be strong on Sunday. We’ll see what happens”, valued the Asturian. ç

Fernando Alonso in Miami

| Aston Martin

This is the classification of builders

1- Red Bull (180 points)2- Aston Martin (87 puntos)3- Mercedes (76 points)

4- Ferrari (62 points)

5- McLaren (14 points)

6- Alpine (8 points)

7- Haas (7 points)

8- Alfa Romeo (6 points)

9- AlphaTauri (2 points)

10- Williams (1 point)

The free practice sessions have not yet finished and we already have the first ‘sprints’ in Miami. Fernando Alonso sent a ‘message’ to Esteban Oconhis former Alpine teammate, for blocking him while he was on a fast lap in the second practice session.

Will Verstappen repeat?

This season It is held for the second time in the Miami GP. Last year was the first edition, Charles Leclerc achieved pole position and Max Verstappen the fastest lap and victory. If the Dutchman scores points in Miami, it will be 24 Grands Prix in a row achieving it, thus equaling the fourth longest historical streak, the one he achieved Michael Schumacher between Hungary 2001 and Malaysia 2003.

Max Verstappen achieved the fastest lap and victory last year in Miami

| Agencies

He Miami GP is the fifth date of the calendar. USA It is the country that has had the most routes in the history of the Formula 1. with the of Las Vegaswhich opens this season, will be 12 in total, and this is the first season with three American races since 1982 (Long Beach, Detroit and Caesar Palace).

The free seconds

Max Verstappen closed Friday as the fastest after leading the second free practice in Miami ahead of the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclercof his partner Sergio Pérez and of Fernando Alonso.

Max Verstappen filming in Miami

| Agencies

The first free

Both Mercedes of George Russell y Lewis Hamilton led the first free practice session of the Miami GP. The first, he lost many minutes in the garage due to a technical problem, but ended up setting the fastest lap (1.30.125), two tenths ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton. Carlos Sainz finished fifth and Alonsoseventh.

Russell, during the first free practice in Miami

| Agencies

Good morning! We kick off Formula 1 Saturday with the preview of free practice 3 and the fight for pole position at the Miami GP. The third free practice session will start at 6:00 p.m. (CET) while the ‘qualification’ will be at 10:00 p.m. CET.

See also  All 50+ point performances from the NBA season

You may also like

At the Judo Worlds, an Olympic place at...

Serie A: Milan-Lazio, the formations – Football

Basketball player Balvín will continue in the Ukrainian...

“I made 20 cents cleaning bricks. I only...

Football: “Submission” is mandatory for the Bayern coach

Devin Booker outduels Jamal Murray in Suns’ Game...

Fairies fight!Western duo Rush: Dub 86 points Jokic...

Lionel Messi apologizes to PSG for his trip...

Luca van Assche and Jérémy Chardy join the...

A special youth event was held in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy