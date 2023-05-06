Formula 1 classification of the Miami GP, live: Schedule and where to see Alonso and Sainz

13:47 Tonight, at 10:00 p.m. (CET), he will race to get pole position for the race. Fernando Alonso it is clear: “Qualifying on Saturday is important, but you have to be strong on Sunday. We’ll see what happens”, valued the Asturian. ç Fernando Alonso in Miami | Aston Martin

13:40 This is the classification of builders 1- Red Bull (180 points)2- Aston Martin (87 puntos)3- Mercedes (76 points) 4- Ferrari (62 points) 5- McLaren (14 points) 6- Alpine (8 points) 7- Haas (7 points) 8- Alfa Romeo (6 points) 9- AlphaTauri (2 points) 10- Williams (1 point)

13:31 This is the pilot classification 1- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 93 puntos 2- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) – 87 points 3- Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 60 points 4- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 48 points 5- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – 34 points 6- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 28 points 7- George Russell (Mercedes) – 28 points 8- Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 27 puntos 9- Lando Norris (McLaren) – 10 points 10- Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) – 6 points 11- Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 4 points 12- Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) – 4 points 13 – Esteban Ocon (Alpine) – 4 points 14- Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 4 points 15- Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) – 2 puntos 16- Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) – 2 puntos 17- Alexander Albon (Williams) – 1 punto 18- Kevin Magnussen (Haas) – 1 pound 19- Logan Sargeant (Williams) – 0 puntos 20- Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri) – 0 puntos

13:10 The free practice sessions have not yet finished and we already have the first ‘sprints’ in Miami. Fernando Alonso sent a ‘message’ to Esteban Oconhis former Alpine teammate, for blocking him while he was on a fast lap in the second practice session.

12:53 Will Verstappen repeat? This season It is held for the second time in the Miami GP. Last year was the first edition, Charles Leclerc achieved pole position and Max Verstappen the fastest lap and victory. If the Dutchman scores points in Miami, it will be 24 Grands Prix in a row achieving it, thus equaling the fourth longest historical streak, the one he achieved Michael Schumacher between Hungary 2001 and Malaysia 2003. Max Verstappen achieved the fastest lap and victory last year in Miami | Agencies

12:49 He Miami GP is the fifth date of the calendar. USA It is the country that has had the most routes in the history of the Formula 1. with the of Las Vegaswhich opens this season, will be 12 in total, and this is the first season with three American races since 1982 (Long Beach, Detroit and Caesar Palace).

12:42 The free seconds Max Verstappen closed Friday as the fastest after leading the second free practice in Miami ahead of the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclercof his partner Sergio Pérez and of Fernando Alonso. Max Verstappen filming in Miami | Agencies

12:28 The first free Both Mercedes of George Russell y Lewis Hamilton led the first free practice session of the Miami GP. The first, he lost many minutes in the garage due to a technical problem, but ended up setting the fastest lap (1.30.125), two tenths ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton. Carlos Sainz finished fifth and Alonsoseventh. Russell, during the first free practice in Miami | Agencies