The suspect for the murder of a teenage girl in Ripnje went to a nearby cafe after the crime, where he threatened to commit suicide.

After, as is suspected, he killed a teenage girl (16) in Ripnje, SI went to a nearby cafe where he threatened to commit suicide.

“Before the police arrested him, SI came to the cafe and threatened to kill himself. We didn’t know what happened before that, but soon he came out and locked himself in the “half”. The police started arriving and only then did we find out that he had killed the girl,” said a resident of Ripnja.

According to reports, the suspect was surrounded by the police and arrested. One of the neighbors says that the suspect has been behaving strangely for the past three days. According to him, SI spent the whole weekend in the house, which he covered in black. “They socialized and the killer practically worked for them, helping them with household chores. I met him this morning, he behaved normally and there was nothing to indicate the tragedy that happened a few hours later,” said the resident of Ripnja, shocked.

Let us recall that the ex-wife of the suspect stated that their daughter and the murdered teenage girl had been inseparable since preschool days. The suspect also wounded the mother of the murdered teenager, her grandmother and uncle. He also chased the murdered younger sister, but she managed to escape from the yard and hide in the bushes.

