“I share the frustration and pain with everyone who loves OL. […] Should everything be burned down? When I open the press or listen to the radio, and I hear some people from Paris think that we are finished, and who obviously constantly invite us to come and react at home to feed the buzz machine. […] Thus, when I read that Laurent Blanc and the winter transfer window would not have improved the team, I discovered, not in the press, but via enthusiasts that Olympique Lyonnais is tied for first in the return phase with Paris and Reims » he continues, thus defending the coach of Les Gones.