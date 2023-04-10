Home Sports Jean-Michel Aulas defends the results of OL and Laurent Blanc
Jean-Michel Aulas defends the results of OL and Laurent Blanc

On Twitter on Monday evening, Jean-Michel Aulas sent a long message to OL supporters. In it, he looks back on the last matches of the club, of which he defends the balance sheet, while the supporters largely shunned the meeting on Sunday against Rennes (3-1) and that the criticisms are numerous.

“To all of you who listen to everything that is said about OL, without always having all the information on its present and its future health, here are some thoughts after this week at full speed” he wrote on his Twitter account. He first returned to the latest results of his club: “two victories that are good (in Paris on April 2 then against Rennes), a defeat that hurts (in the Coupe de France, against Nantes), a cleaver that kept us from sleeping, infuriating after a good run in the Cup which should have ended at the Stade de France”.

“I share the frustration and pain with everyone who loves OL. […] Should everything be burned down? When I open the press or listen to the radio, and I hear some people from Paris think that we are finished, and who obviously constantly invite us to come and react at home to feed the buzz machine. […] Thus, when I read that Laurent Blanc and the winter transfer window would not have improved the team, I discovered, not in the press, but via enthusiasts that Olympique Lyonnais is tied for first in the return phase with Paris and Reims » he continues, thus defending the coach of Les Gones.

The president ends his message with several lines of encouragement addressed to the Lyon supporters.

