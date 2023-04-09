In one market in Serbia, the bulb costs 220 dinars on sale.

Izvor: tiktok/otacdusan

Good Friday is getting closer, and this year this holiday is celebrated on April 14. Numerous stores in Serbia have various discounts on that occasion, and it was announced on social networks that the bulb is on sale in one market and costs 219.99 dinars.

The sale was announced on TikTok with the question: “Would you buy this?”. The bulb, which represents the onion skin, is used to dye eggs. What attracted the attention of the user of the social network is that one bag of onions costs as much as 219.99 dinars, and that’s at a discount.

The first price of onion peel was 249 dinars. The user’s post generated a lot of attention on TikTok and many users left comments. “For that money, you can buy three kilos of onions,” “They are a little short of starting to pack fogs in bags and sell them“, “You go next door, buy an onion and fill a bag with husks. Madness only 220 dinars. What they won’t remember to cheat the people of money”, “Good until pensioners fight over it“, are just some of the comments.

(WORLD)