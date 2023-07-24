The leader of Norway’s radical left party resigns after stealing sunglasses

The Norwegian leader of the Left Party rod and minority deputy resigned from the leadership of the political formation after stolen of the sunglasses in a shop at Oslo airport. June 30th Bjørnar Moxnes had been fined around 250 euros for taking glasses (worth 100 euros) from a duty-free of the airport of the Norwegian capital. Initially the politician had spoken of one forgetfulnessthen his situation got complicated with the publication of the video of the shop.

“I committed a big mistake and made it even worse the way I handled it afterwards,” Bjørnar Moxnes wrote on his Facebook page, saying he was sorry and apologizing for what happened. The 41-year-old Moxnes drove by 11 years old the Norwegian radical left party. From today he is no longer the leader of Rodt but still remains a deputy. As he points out The eveningin fact, according to the rules in force in Norway it is impossible relinquish elective functions during the mandate.

