Tennis: Thiem and Grabher take the first hurdles

Tennis

Dominic Thiem and Julia Grabher cleared their first hurdles at the tournaments in Umag and Hamburg with flying colors. While Grabher secured the round of 16 ticket on Monday in the Hanseatic city with a 6: 4 6: 4 over the Romanian qualifier Miriam Bulgaru, Thiem also made it into the top 16 in Croatia with a two-set win over the Argentinian Facundo Bagnis.



24.07.2023 21.06

Online since today, 9:06 p.m

Thiem prevailed against Facundo after 2:04 hours 6: 4 7: 5 and is thus in the round of 16 of the ATP 250 tournament. The next opponent at the clay court event is now a much harder chunk. Because as a hurdle on the way to the quarter-finals, the Lower Austrian with the Czech Jiri Lehecka, the number one of the tournament, stands in his way. Thiem has never played against the 21-year-old number 33 in the world rankings.

This means that two Austrians are already firmly in the round of the top 16. Sebastian Ofner, number three, has to deal with the Australian Alexei Popyrin after a bye in the round of 16. Ofner has been 52nd in the world rankings since Monday, a new career high. Qualifier Filip Misolic challenges Swiss oldie Stan Wawrinka in the first round in Umag on Tuesday.

Grabher back on winning ways

In Hamburg, Grabher was able to celebrate her first success on the WTA Tour since winning the first round at the French Open in May. In the round of 16, the 27-year-old from Vorarlberg will meet Diana Schnaider from Russia. Grabher, who is number 61, has played against number ten in the world rankings once so far. In Antalya last year there was a 4:6 1:6 defeat for the ÖTV player.

Against Bulgaru, Grabher set the course for a set win early in the first round with a quick break and won 6:4. The Romanian started better in the second set and quickly made it 3-0. After that, Grabher got going again and equalized with the help of a break to 3:3 from the interim 2:3. In the ninth game, Grabher made the decisive break to make it 5: 4, then she fended off five break balls on her own service and, in turn, scored her first match point after exactly one and a half hours.

ATP 250 tournament in Umag

(Croatia, €630,705, grass)

Erstrundentableau: Jiri Lehecka (CZE/1) Freilos

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Facundo Bagnis (ARG) 6:4 7:5 Marin Cilic (CRO) Flavio Cobolli (ITA) -:- -:- Matteo Arnaldi (ITA//7) Jesper de Jong (NED) -:- -:-

Sebastian Ofner (AUT/3) Freilos Alexei Popyrin (AUS) Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 6:4 7:5 Dino Prizmic (CRO) Duje Ajdukovic (CRO) 6:1 6:2 Christopher O’Connell (AUS/5) Zsombor Piros (HUN)

Filip Misolic (AUT) -:- -:- Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI) Federico Coria (ARG) -:- -:- Martin Landaluce (ESP) Taro Daniel (JPN) -:- -:- Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP/4) Freilos Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP/8) HUN) -:- -:- Alexander Schewtschenko (RUS) Marco Cecchinato (ITA) -:- -:- Lorenzo Sonego (ITA/2) Freilos

WTA 250 tournament in Hamburg

(Germany, 259,303 euros, sand)

Starting Table: Donna Vekic (CRO/1) Storm Hunter (AUS) -:- -:- Noma Noha-Akugue (GER) Laura Pigossi (BRA) 7:5 6:4 Martina Trevisan (ITA) Elvina Kalieva (USA) (USA/3) Zeynep Sonmez (TUR) 6:2 1:6 6:4 Kaia Kanepi (EST) Kaja Juvan (SVK) 6:1 6:4 Diana Schnaider (US) Polina Kudermetowa (US) 6:0 4:6 6:1

Julia Grabher (AUT/5) Miriam Bulgaru (ROU) 6:4 6:4 Julia Putinzewa (KAZ/6) Elsa Jacqemot (FRA) 6:2 6:4 Jule Niemeier (GER) Ella Seidel (GER) 7:6 (7/5) 1:6 6:3 Tamara Korpatsch (GER) Marie Carle (ARG) 3:6 6:2 6:1 Jasmine Paolini (ITA/4) Daria Saville (AUS) -:- -:- Arantxa Rus (NED/7) Maria Timofejewa (RUS) -:- -:- Nadia Podoroska (ARG) Viktoria Tomowa (BUL) 6:1 7:5 Panna Udvardy (HUN) Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) 3:6 6:3 6:1 Mayar Sherif (EGY/2) Eva Lys (GER) -:- -:-

