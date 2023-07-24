beaches, history and nature — idealista/news

Known for its beaches, crystal clear waters and historic architecture, Alghero offers a variety of attractions for all tastes. Whether you are a nature lover, a history buff or simply looking to relax, Alghero has something to offer for everyone. Here, then what to see in Alghero and surroundings in a relaxing holiday to discover the natural beauties of western Sardinia.

Why visit Alghero?

Alghero it is a city that, thanks to its millenary history and the preservation of ancient cultural roots, manages to dispel any doubts, in particular:

Alghero is famous for its fascinating story. Its streets and squares tell stories of different eras, from the times of the Phoenicians to the Aragonese domination. Every corner of the city resounds with echoes of the past, making Alghero a real open-air museum. It is no coincidence that the city continues to remain closely linked, linguistically and culturally, to neighboring Catalonia. Furthermore, the city is renowned for its spectacular beaches. The Alghero coast offers a variety of beaches, from sandy and golden to rocky and wild ones. The crystal clear waters of the sea are ideal for swimming, snorkelling or just relaxing in the sun. Last but not least, Alghero is famous for its delicious cuisine. The city offers a wide range of restaurants and trattorias where it is possible to taste typical Sardinian dishes, such as fresh fish, local cheeses and traditional desserts.

What to see in Alghero center in one day

One of the most emblematic places to visit is undoubtedly the Old Town. This part of the city is a maze of cobbled streets, whitewashed houses and well-preserved medieval walls. The streets are dotted with local craft shops, cozy cafés and restaurants serving delicious Sardinian dishes. The nerve center of the center is definitely there Civic Square, the favorite entrance from which to start a visit to the city. It’s also where there are more things to do in the eveninggiven that it is a well-known meeting point.

In the center you will also find the Cathedral of Santa Maria which reflects the evolution of the city’s architecture. Even the Bell tower of Santa Maria it is not to be missed, as it is a true symbol of the Sardinian city.

Not far from the center is the Church of San Francesco. This 14th-century building is a perfect example of Catalan-Gothic architecture. Inside, you can admire a finely carved wooden altar and a series of frescoes.

If you still have time, an option might be a visit to the Port of Alghero. Here you will be able to admire the traditional fishing boats and, if you are lucky, you may even see the fishermen at work. Naturally all these points of the itinerary are among the things to see in Alghero on foot.

Alghero and surroundings: what to see in 3 days

If you have more days available, there are so many alternatives, especially if you can count on a car or motorbike.

For nature lovers, a visit to Porto Conte Regional Natural Park it is a must. This nature reserve offers a number of hiking trails that pass through stunning landscapes, including sheer cliffs, pine forests and secluded beaches. Don’t forget to visit the Neptune’s caves, a complex of underground caves accessible only by sea. These caves offer a natural spectacle of stalactites and stalagmites reflecting in the crystal clear underground waters. You may want to consider a visit to the Nuragic village of Palmavera, which is one of the best preserved on the whole island. It is the ideal place to immerse yourself in the mystery of the ancient inhabitants of Sardinia. Finally, if you want to treat yourself to a visit to one of the most beautiful beaches in Europe, 45 minutes by car there is Stintinoplace known for the beautiful La Pelosa beach.

In conclusion, Alghero offers a wide range of attractions for all tastes. Whether you are a history buff, a nature lover or a foodie, you are sure to find something to suit you in this charming Sardinian city.

The best beaches of Alghero​​​​​​​

Naturally Alghero is also very well known for its sea. Directly facing the Mediterranean, you will be able to enjoy clean water and very clean beaches. Among the most popular we point out:

The beach of St. John it is the ideal place to relax and enjoy the natural beauty of Alghero. Being near the center, it is the favorite among tourists.Bombarde Beach: one of the best known on the entire coast. It can also be reached with a convenient cycle path.Lazzaretto beach: recommended for those who love rocky bottoms and small coves.Mugoni beach: perfect for families with children as it is sandy, protected from the wind and surrounded by a cool pine forest.

What to eat in Alghero

A trip to Alghero it wouldn’t be complete without savoring hers local cuisine. Alghero’s gastronomy is a perfect mix of sea and land flavors, with a strong Catalan influence due to its historical past.

One of the dishes not to be missed is theCatalan lobstera dish made with fresh lobster, tomatoes, onions and vinegar. Another typical dish is the Fregola with clamsa sort of spherical pastry known throughout the island. Don’t forget to taste the local desserts such as the Barley, fried and filled with sweet cheese. Often served with honey and sugar. Alghero also offers a great variety of typical wines. The most famous is undoubtedly the Vernaccia, a dry white wine with a unique flavor. Another wine to try is the Cannonaua full-bodied and robust red.

Living in Alghero

Alghero it is a place to be admired at all hours and in all seasons. Its temperate climate and proximity to the sea make it the perfect place to decide to move or spend your holidays.

