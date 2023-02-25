Richards Kohls said that the presence of Russians at the European security meeting in Vienna is unacceptable.

The Latvian parliamentary representative quoted the defenders of Ukraine’s Snake Island at the United Nations security session and told the delegates from Moscow: ‘Russian ships, f*** it,’ writes The Telegraph. Richards Kohls said that the presence of Russians at the European security meeting in Vienna is “the white elephant in the room” and that “shame” that they were allowed to attend this meeting.

“It is a shame that this delegation is here,” said Kols. “Especially the delegation they make up persons who are under sanctions and voted for the annexation of the territory of an independent state.” The Latvian added: “I would like to address the Russian delegation sitting in this room and I will quote the Ukrainian Coast Guard. ‘Russian ship, fuck you!'”

This message to the crew of the warship it became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the first days of the Russian invasion when the Russian army occupied Snake Island. Wrapped in a Ukrainian flag, Coles spoke at a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to discuss the Ukraine crisis. It is the OSCE a forum dedicated to conflict prevention that connects Russia and the post-Soviet states with the Western world.

The decision to grant visas to the Russian delegation to attend the meeting caused outrage from other delegations.

Ukraine and Lithuania are boycotted the meetingand Vilnius representatives declared the Russian presence “morally and politically inappropriate”. A large number of delegates left the hall when the Russian representatives addressed the gathering.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy of the Russian Foreign Affairs Committee of the Upper House of Parliament, addressed his dissenters as they left the room. He claimed that the Russian invasion of Ukraine paimed at ousting the Nazis and nationalists from the Kiev government. They reported from Vienna that he and the other Russians who attended the meeting received visas in accordance with international regulations.

“They (the Russians) are not interested in discussion and dialogue. They come only for propaganda”, said Mikita Poturaev, who heads the Ukrainian delegation. “It is unacceptable to hold meetings with to the people responsible for voting for this war”, he added. The Slovak delegate said: “The presence of these warmongers in Vienna is contrary to everything that the OSCE stands for,” reports The Telegraph.

