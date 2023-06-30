The long-awaited documentary about WHAM! opens on july 5

The VOD platform published a few days ago the trailer of the new documentary on WHAM! which will trace the trajectory of Michael and Ridgeley from when they met at school to their rise to stardom as pop superstars international. Titled with the same name as the band, the content will combine unreleased footage con stock images, addressing issues among which we find the emergence of George Michael as a gay icon.

Also, the timeline will focus on the busy four years of his career, before Michael decided to go solo. It is to be expected that the fans who lived through that era marked by the musical boom of the eighties will feel nostalgic when they see the images of the production that he has directed. Chris Smithdirector of other titles such as: “Fyre: The Greates Party That Never Happenned” o “Jim&Andy”. “WHAM!”, The documentary can be seen from July 5, preceded by some previews in UK cinemas a few days before.

