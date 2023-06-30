Home » The long-awaited documentary about WHAM! opens on july 5
World

The long-awaited documentary about WHAM! opens on july 5

by admin
The long-awaited documentary about WHAM! opens on july 5

The VOD platform published a few days ago the trailer of the new documentary on WHAM! which will trace the trajectory of Michael and Ridgeley from when they met at school to their rise to stardom as pop superstars international. Titled with the same name as the band, the content will combine unreleased footage con stock images, addressing issues among which we find the emergence of George Michael as a gay icon.

Also, the timeline will focus on the busy four years of his career, before Michael decided to go solo. It is to be expected that the fans who lived through that era marked by the musical boom of the eighties will feel nostalgic when they see the images of the production that he has directed. Chris Smithdirector of other titles such as: “Fyre: The Greates Party That Never Happenned” o “Jim&Andy”. “WHAM!”, The documentary can be seen from July 5, preceded by some previews in UK cinemas a few days before.

See also  Pope Francis goes to the Russian ambassador to the Vatican: "Concerned about what is happening in Ukraine"

You may also like

Boy killed by a policeman, third night of...

Emma’s energy at the rehearsals of Radio Italia...

Ostoja Mijailović on Kevin the Panther | Sports

Weather forecast Friday June 30, 2023 | weather...

Radio Italia Live, Luciano Ligabue has landed at...

Putin in Dagestan, crowds for the president between...

Long-term forecast July 2023 | weather forecast

Who is Michelle Causo, killed at 17 in...

‘General Armageddon’ Sergey Surovikin suspected of collaboration with...

Cocoon’s Fantastic Adventure arrives on September 29 in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy