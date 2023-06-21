Home » The lost American tourist submarine may be stuck in the wreckage of the Titanic, which will be the deepest deep-sea rescue in history-Yangcheng Evening News
The lost American tourist submarine may be stuck in the wreckage of the Titanic, which will be the deepest deep-sea rescue in history-Yangcheng Evening News

The lost US tourist submarine may be stuck in the wreckage of the Titanic, which will be the deepest deep-sea rescue in history Yangcheng Evening News The billionaire is missing! At the time of the incident, I was visiting the wreck of the “Titanic” underwater. The coast guard: it may sink to a depth of 4,000 meters… Net picture channel US “Titanic” wreck sightseeing submarine missing! The submarine carried 5 people, and the billionaire was among them. He lost contact for more than 24 hours.US media: Submarine may be entangled in wreckage, Coast Guard says rescue “is a challenge” Daily Economic NewsView full coverage on Google News

