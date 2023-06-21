Ronaldo is the first player with 200 international caps

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to reach 200 international matches. The record was broken against Iceland and will go down in history as a men’s soccer milestone, but looking at the women’s side, Kristine Lilly leads the way with 354 caps for the United States of America.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 200th international cap is a milestone. The Seleçao captain achieved that milestone against Iceland and was the subject of a tribute in Reykjavík before kick-off, which included the presentation of a Guinness Book of Records diploma to mark an historic record.

The Al Nassr striker has promised he won’t stop there and is expected to add more international caps, at least until the 2024 European Championship, which will be held in Germany. However, it seems unlikely that Ronaldo will be able to break the current record in the women’s field, which is quite impressive.

Kristine Lilly female record holder

Retired soccer player Kristine Lilly is the all-time international record holder, and on November 5, 2010, she wore the United States jersey for the 354th time. Her first call dates back to 1987.

In women’s soccer, four players have surpassed the barrier of 300 international appearances (three American and one Canadian) and 26 have surpassed 200 matches for their national team.

