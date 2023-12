Ubisoft released a video today Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown which offers us a look at the mechanics of the title, starting from the structure metroidvania passing through the combat skills and powers that we will be able to unlock for the protagonist Sargon.

We show it to you below, reminding you that the game is expected for January 18th. Good vision!

MX Video – Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

