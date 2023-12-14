The return of the long-standing support of Slavia? Maybe yes

According to information from the infotbal.cz server, Olayinka should be high on the list of winter reinforcements for coach Jindřich Trpišovský’s staff, and the financial difficulties of the Serbian champion should also add to this.

The four-time Nigeria international left Slavia for Crvene zvezda for free after his contract expired in the summer. In Serbia, he received a significantly more lucrative contract than he had in Eden, and its validity is until June 2026. The transfer fee would logically be a big question mark for the seamers to find an agreement with Crvena zvezda. At the same time, Olayinka himself would have to go down considerably with his salary demands compared to the conditions in Belgrade.

The offensive player with the nature of a warrior was popular in Slavia. He spent five seasons there before leaving in the summer and left Vršovice as a three-time Czech champion and three-time winner of the Czech Cup. The fans liked him, the coaching staff respected him not only for his football qualities, but also for his tenacity and dedication to the team. From this point of view, his return would make sense, a player of this caliber would suit Slavia. In addition, Olayinka knows the team and the entire environment, so there would be no risk of adaptation problems.

During the fall, he played in twenty-two competitive matches in CZ Belgrade and scored six goals in them.

