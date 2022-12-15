[The Epoch Times, December 15, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zixin, Taipei, Taiwan) On the 15th, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale occurred in the eastern waters of Taiwan. Therefore, the whole Taiwan felt that the highest earthquake intensity occurred in Shuilian, Hualien, which was the fifth weakest earthquake intensity, and the smallest earthquake intensity was still at level 2. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts that there will be aftershocks of magnitude 4 or above in the next three days, and aftershocks of magnitude 3 or above may last for a week.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, an earthquake with a scale of 6.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 12:03 noon on the 15th in Taiwan. The depth of the earthquake was 5.7 kilometers. The epicenter was located 29.1 kilometers southeast of Hualien County Government (in the eastern waters of Taiwan). Counties reached magnitude 5, and others such as Taitung, Yilan, Nantou, Chiayi counties and cities, Changhua, Taichung, and Yunlin reached magnitude 4.

Chen Guochang, director of the Earthquake Forecasting Center of the Meteorological Bureau, said that the number of shallow earthquakes in this area has been less than that of deep earthquakes in history, and there are not many occurrences exceeding magnitude 6; from 1973 to the present, there have been magnitude 6.0 earthquakes in 1982, and magnitude 6.0 occurred in 1990. 6.7, followed by a scale of 6.2 on the 15th.

Chen Guochang pointed out that since the earthquake, there have been aftershocks one after another, and the earthquake sequence is still developing. It is estimated that aftershocks with a magnitude of 3 or more may last for a week. He explained that because the shallow surroundings are surrounded by broken geological structures, more aftershocks will be caused. It is not expected that there will be large aftershocks, but small aftershocks may last for a period of time.

There have been 12 earthquakes with magnitude 6 or above this year, the year with the most earthquakes with magnitude 6 or above since 921. Chen Guochang explained that, as far as the long-term average is concerned, there are about 3 (2.8) earthquakes with a scale of 6 or more in a year, and 25 earthquakes with a scale of 5 to 6. This year’s scale of 5~6 has broken the record, and there are currently 61 earthquakes. It can be seen that this year’s earthquake activity is much more active than in previous years. I hope it will go in a good direction and will gradually ease next year.

Chen Guochang said that some scholars have estimated that there will be earthquakes with a scale of more than 7 in eastern Taiwan in the future. The Meteorological Bureau respects these theories and opinions, but he emphasized that earthquakes are unpredictable. For example, earthquakes in 2020 and the first half of 2021 will not be active. , It is possible to be active this year and suddenly not active next year, so it is difficult to judge accurately. ◇

