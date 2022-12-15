People’s Daily Online, Beijing, December 15th (Chi Mengrui) On December 14th, the 25th Beijing-Hong Kong Fair was held at the China National Convention Center. Lai Xianyu, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission, said in his speech that the construction of the Green Silk Road is an important part of the high-quality development of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. Advocates and builders of the Green Silk Road.

The theme of the special event is “Jointly Discuss Beijing-Hong Kong Green Cooperation, Jointly Build a Green Silk Road and Share Green Development Achievements”. .

The purpose of this event is to focus on serving the construction of the Green Silk Road through in-depth communication and exchanges between the governments, chambers of commerce and enterprises of the two sides, and to promote enterprises in Beijing and Hong Kong to jointly develop energy conservation, environmental protection, clean energy, new energy and renewable energy along the Belt and Road. In the field of international markets, promote international two-way investment cooperation in green industries, and continue to deepen and deepen the cooperation between Beijing and Hong Kong in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”.

Beijing: Advantages of Green Industry Agglomeration

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Beijing has achieved remarkable results in promoting the adjustment of energy structure and the green and low-carbon transformation of industrial structure.

The level of cleanliness of the energy structure has been significantly improved. In 2021, the proportion of clean energy in the city will be 69.9%, an increase of 26.7 percentage points from 2012. Over the years, Beijing’s carbon efficiency and energy efficiency have always maintained the best level in the country’s provincial regions. In 2021, the city’s carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption per 10,000 yuan of GDP will decrease by 48% and 38% respectively compared with 2012.

The low-carbon development model has undergone profound transformation. In the process of industrial transformation and adjustment, Beijing adheres to low-carbon development, adheres to “what to choose and what to give up”, accelerates the withdrawal of high-energy-consuming industries, accelerates the development of high-end industries, and has cultivated two trillion-dollar industries of a new generation of information technology and technology services Clusters, forming multiple 100-billion-level industrial clusters such as intelligent equipment, medicine and health, energy conservation and environmental protection, and artificial intelligence.

Hong Kong: First Advantages of Green Finance

Hong Kong is the world‘s fourth largest financial center and the largest offshore RMB settlement center. It has many international institutions and third-party evaluation service agencies that carry out green investment and green asset management, and has formed many first-time practices in the field of green finance.

Wang Wenjie, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing Municipal Government, said that in the future, we look forward to giving full play to the advantages of Beijing’s green industry cluster and Hong Kong’s green finance launch, and jointly exchange experiences in financial support for green technology research and development, promotion, industrialization and application, and to address climate change. The results of green financial cooperation have been implemented and a demonstration model has been formed; actively meet the needs of industrial transformation and upgrading of countries under the “Belt and Road” initiative, and strengthen international investment cooperation in the fields of energy conservation and environmental protection, clean energy, new energy and renewable energy.

As one of the important achievements of this event, the Beijing Green Silk Road Innovation Service Base was awarded and established. The relevant person in charge of the Beijing Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Center stated that the Beijing Green Silk Road Innovation Service Base will adhere to the purpose of extensive consultation, joint construction and shared benefits, adhere to the principle of equality, mutual benefit and win-win, focus on “innovation and service” With the goal of linking hundreds of enterprises and bringing together thousands of talents”, we will establish a professional support service platform system to promote the Green Silk Road, promote two-way cooperation and integrated development of green industries “going out” and “bringing in”, and help “green and high-quality development” The “Five Sons” are integrated into the new development pattern, taking the lead in creating Beijing’s innovative service brand and high-standard test demonstration that lead the construction of the Green Silk Road.

The base adheres to domestic and international orientation, adheres to government guidance and market operation, deepens the construction of “three platforms and one think tank”, and solidly promotes exchanges and cooperation, publicity and training, service docking, information sharing, exhibitions, channel expansion, talent training, element gathering, etc. work tasks. details as follows:

——International cooperation and exchange promotion platform. Hold the Green Silk Road Innovation and Cooperation Forum every year; strengthen cooperation with international organizations, embassies in China, and sister cities in Beijing, establish communication mechanisms, promote cooperation projects, and actively attract service green international organizations to settle in Beijing; Representatives of the chamber of commerce enter the Beijing Green Enterprise Exchange Activity to promote Beijing’s green and low-carbon technologies and innovative solutions; promote green international talent training and exchanges, organize international students in Beijing to enter the base and enter the enterprise, and promote Beijing’s green technology and services along the route The rapid expansion and deep integration of the country; the Beijing Promotion of Green Silk Road Innovation and Cooperation Exhibition Area was set up on the platform of the China International Service Trade Fair, and a number of projects and new technologies were selected to showcase Beijing’s promotion of carbon neutrality and green Develop work results and promote two-way cooperation in Beijing’s green industry technology products.

——Green industry innovation and cultivation platform. Promote the development of green infrastructure, green energy, green transportation, green technology, green trade, green finance and other industrial fields, and hold the “Green Silk Road Innovation Practice Experience Exchange Conference” every year to strengthen the promotion and application of Beijing’s green development experience and advanced technologies; Plan and organize various forms of professional exchanges, on-site inspections and other activities to promote international exchanges and cooperation in green industries; establish green technology promotion and innovation cooperation exhibition halls through innovation, and actively carry out external communication on the city’s Green Silk Road work results and green applicable technologies Publicity and promotion.

——Green project docking service platform. Set up the Beijing Green Silk Road innovative service APP platform to provide and push information services and consultations such as country conditions, “two districts” policy interpretations, exchange activities, business laws, cooperation needs, market conditions, and risk prevention for enterprises; carry out ” “Green Silk Road Green Innovation Cooperation Project Database”, collect green cooperation projects from countries along the route, strive to be included in Beijing’s comprehensive service platform for digital investment promotion, and actively cultivate “going out” and “bringing in” green cooperation projects. Establish the “Green Silk Road Enterprise Innovation Service Package”, tailor-made service plans for problems, and enhance the enthusiasm of enterprises to participate in the construction of the Green Silk Road.

——A think tank for research on international rules and industrial development. Research laws and regulations and internationally accepted rules in the fields of international green industry investment, commerce and trade, and provide intellectual support for the connection between this city and international green economic and trade rules. Visit and investigate export-oriented energy-saving and environmental protection enterprises in this city, conduct research on the development trend of international green industries and green innovative technology development trends, and provide professional support for promoting the development of green industries in this city.

At the event site, Lai Xianyu, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission, introduced Beijing’s work concept of promoting green and low-carbon development in the new era and working with Hong Kong to jointly build a green silk road.

Lai Xianyu proposed that the first step is to further promote the cooperation between Beijing and Hong Kong in the field of “double carbon”. In terms of cutting-edge and disruptive technological innovations in the low-carbon field, jointly develop technologies such as hydrogen energy, low-speed wind power, high-efficiency photovoltaics, advanced energy storage, carbon capture and storage utilization, and deep integration of digital technology and energy technology to promote technological innovation paradigm changes , Accelerating breakthroughs in innovation. In terms of green finance, Beijing is actively undertaking the construction of a national voluntary emission reduction and other carbon trading centers, and building a national-level green exchange facing the world. Hong Kong aims to build a green financial hub in the region. The two places have broad opportunities to further enrich the green financial ecology. co-working space. In terms of strategies to adapt to climate change, jointly study and promote the planning, design and construction of urban infrastructure, improve the ability to deal with extreme weather, and comprehensively enhance urban resilience. Carry out in-depth exploration and practice in terms of public participation and talent training.

At the same time, build a green silk road platform to provide all-round services for the joint construction of national double carbon cooperation. Coping with climate change is the common appeal of the “Belt and Road” co-construction countries and requires unified action. Beijing and Hong Kong should focus on the actual work of the “Belt and Road” joint construction country to address climate change, jointly advocate and build a green silk road platform, focus on key areas such as green energy, green infrastructure, green transportation, and green finance, and focus on key areas such as technology and capital. Provide services for the co-construction of the country in many aspects, such as projects, information, talents, standards, etc., making Beijing and Hong Kong a leader in promoting double-carbon construction on the Green Silk Road, and making the Green Silk Road platform a source of “double-carbon” information .

The functions of the Green Silk Road platform include low-carbon big data analysis, low-carbon technology exchanges and transfers, low-carbon industry exchanges and cooperation, talent training, joint research on hot issues, etc., and regularly publish white papers on the construction of the Green Silk Road, and organize international cooperation peaks in due course Forums, establishment of foreign exchange demonstration and promotion bases, etc., promote the two-way opening and integrated development of green and low-carbon industries along the “Belt and Road”, deepen cooperation among co-construction countries in the fields of clean energy, new energy and renewable energy, strengthen international cooperation in green finance, and promote Green and low-carbon technology innovation, achievement transformation and industrial upgrading, using green and low-carbon technology, products and knowledge information services as a bridge, provide active and effective support for co-construction countries to cope with climate challenges, and continue to promote international cooperation in the field of climate co-construction countries, Pragmatically promote the construction of the Green Silk Road in a deep and solid manner.

