The main exhibition hall of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo will be open for free from July 1st to July 2nd. Citizens can go to visit and experience shopping- Focus Today- Hunan Online

The main exhibition hall of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo will be open for free

The main exhibition hall covers an area of ​​100,000 square meters, with more than 1,350 exhibitors. From July 1st to July 2nd, citizens can visit and experience shopping

On the afternoon of June 13, the State Council Information Office held a press conference for the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Beijing. It was announced at the meeting that the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo will be held in Changsha, Hunan Province from June 29th to July 2nd. The main exhibition hall will be open to the public free of charge from July 1st to July 2nd. Citizens and friends are welcome to visit , experiences and shopping.

All-media reporter Pan Xianxuan and intern Tang Qingqing

Exhibitors increased by 55% compared with the previous session

The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo is scheduled to be held in Changsha, Hunan from June 29 to July 2, with Benin, Congo (Kinshasa), Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, and Zambia being the hosts of eight African countries. Bingo, Shandong Province and Hubei Province serve as the theme provinces. Up to now, 53 African countries that have established diplomatic relations with China, 8 international organizations, 30 domestic provinces, regions and cities, and more than 1,500 central enterprises, business associations, and financial institutions have signed up to participate in the conference.

The main venue, main exhibition hall and sub-exhibition halls of the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo are located in Changsha International Conference Center, Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center and China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Innovation Demonstration Park (Hunan Gaoqiao Market).

The exhibition area of ​​the main exhibition hall reached 100,000 square meters, an increase of nearly 30,000 square meters compared with the previous session, and there were over 1,350 exhibitors, an increase of 55% compared with the previous session. Essential oils from Madagascar, gemstones from Zambia, coffee from Ethiopia, wood carvings from Zimbabwe, flowers from Kenya, wine from South Africa, cosmetics from Senegal, and other African brand products will be on display. It is estimated that there will be 8,000 buyers and professional visitors, and the number of visitors will exceed 100,000.

The sub-exhibition hall will host a variety of activities with exciting content, such as the African Goods Online Shopping Festival, live streaming, African Barista Championship Challenge, and African Goods Promotion.

The amount of contracted cooperation projects exceeds US$10 billion

During the conference, the opening ceremony and China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum will be held, 9 high-end activities hosted by national ministries and institutions, 7 economic and trade matchmaking, 3 special seminars and 13 local special activities, covering green infrastructure, customs quarantine, medical and health , agricultural and food products, light industry textiles, industrial parks, women and youth, vocational education and other fields.

A batch of new cooperation projects, agreements and achievements will be released together to demonstrate the new achievements of China-Africa cooperation. At present, the conference has solicited 156 cooperation projects to be signed and docked, with an amount exceeding US$10 billion. In addition, 20 achievements including the China-Africa trade index, the report on China-Africa economic and trade relations, the report on the use of RMB in Africa, and the “Hundred Enterprises and Thousand Villages” classic cases of Chinese enterprises fulfilling their social responsibilities in Africa will be released together.

14 cities and prefectures in Hunan visited 28 countries in Africa

Taking the opportunity of the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, combined with the existing cooperation foundation of the province, the characteristic and advantageous industries of the city and the prefecture, and the degree of development and cooperation fit, Hunan has determined two African countries for each city and prefecture. Went to 28 counterpart countries to publicize and promote the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo and the situation of the province and city, and invited merchants on behalf of the provincial government.

During the visit, the cities and prefectures conducted in-depth exchanges, discussions and project docking with government departments, industry associations and business groups of African countries, and the accompanying enterprises signed a series of cooperation agreements with relevant units of African countries. During the expo, each city and prefecture will provide “one-to-one” reception services for counterpart countries, so that good friends can get together again.

In the next step, Hunan will take this round of visits as a new starting point to further improve the economic and trade cooperation and contact mechanism with African countries, and strive to expand in engineering and mining machinery, transportation infrastructure, energy and power, survey and design, agricultural development, mining development, automobiles and parts More cooperation results have been formed in fields such as medical equipment and medical equipment, and a demonstration highland for local economic and trade cooperation with Africa will be created.

(First trial: Tian Zhenyuan Second trial: Yu Hua Third trial: Wen Jie)