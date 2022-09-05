The 33rd Huading Awards SAIC Volkswagen Weiran Night China Film Satisfaction Survey Release Ceremony will be officially held on September 8 at the Wynn Palace in Macau. The theme of this Huading Award is “depicting the magnificent atmosphere of the new era and new journey with enthusiasm”, calling for the establishment of a grand view of history and a grand view of the times.

Poster debut of SAIC Volkswagen Viloran to open a big V life

Today, the organizing committee announced the main visual poster of the launch ceremony in Macau. The poster is accompanied by a big V background composed of film films and fashionable life as the main elements, opening the big V life of SAIC Volkswagen.

Since its establishment, the Huading Award has maintained close contact and cooperation with the SAIC Volkswagen brand. This year, the SAIC Volkswagen brand once again cooperated deeply with the Huading Award and became a strategic partner. SAIC Volkswagen’s series of products, relying on excellent product quality and exquisite manufacturing technology, forge ahead in the field of mid-to-high-end vehicles, and adhere to the value benchmark of the Chinese auto market in inheritance and innovation.

As one of the most influential annual awards events in China and even in the world, the Huading Award has a very high influence and authoritative status in China. This time, the SAIC Volkswagen brand once again joined hands with the Huading Award with Viloran, which not only ingeniously linked its own brand influence with the perfect public image of a movie star, but also reflected its brand connotation of pursuing excellence and advancing with the times.

Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Movies are the horns of the times, they can best represent the style of an era, and can best lead the atmosphere of an era. The theme of the 33rd Huading Awards will be “Describe the magnificent atmosphere of the new era and new journey with enthusiasm”. In the era of Chinese film and television shining brightly, with the vigorous artistic power of Chinese film and television actors, Huading Awards stick to the original intention. Year after year, he has continuously expanded his influence, won the reputation of the world, described the magnificent atmosphere of the new era and new journey, and attracted famous media people at home and abroad.

On September 8, let us gather at this exciting moment to share this dream and happiness with the audience!