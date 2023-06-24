Home » The male genital organ becomes larger in the summer | Magazine
World

by admin
Here’s why the male genital organ looks bigger during the summer months!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Dmitry Tkachev

“When it’s cold outside, your body tries to maintain its internal heat, so they are somewhat cramped,” said urologist Džemin Brahmbat and continues:

“When it’s cold outside, the blood vessels near the skin constrict to maintain internal heat. However, this type of body heat regulation should not affect the overall size of your penis,” adds the urologist and explains: In the summer months, people usually drink more water to stay hydrated, and then the genitals can look “bloated”. This is exactly what gives the impression that the male genital organ looks bigger.

On the other hand, Dr. Dudley Danoff claims that this happens due to the expansion of blood vessels in the heat. He is an advocate of the “summer sex organ” syndrome theory in men – a condition that occurs mainly during the warmer summer months. This expert claims that the heat dilates the blood vessels to the maximum, which is why the erect penis can appear larger.

