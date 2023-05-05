Home » The March 2021 Zen shooting, a 26-year-old arrested
World

The March 2021 Zen shooting, a 26-year-old arrested

by admin
The March 2021 Zen shooting, a 26-year-old arrested

by palermotoday.it – ​​6 hours ago

A 26-year-old young man, Mirko Lo Iacono, was arrested by the police for attempted murder: he allegedly took part in the shooting at Zen in March 2021. Lo Iacono, according to investigators, as reported by Ansa.it would have in fact played a role…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The shooting at Zen in March 2021, a 26-year-old arrested appeared 6 hours ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Moldova, police cordon stops hundreds of pro-Russian people - Corriere TV

You may also like

F1, Leclerc: ‘The updates are on the right...

Explosions and fires in Kiev, also shot down...

The English Monarchy? It costs less than a...

Lazza makes fun of the Napoli fans at...

A wave of rare high temperature is rolling...

Margelletti on drones and the Kremlin: “It could...

The murder near Mladenovac, the killer also killed...

Serbia: Shooting from a car, eight dead and...

26-year-old dead in Naples and three others injured,...

Gabrijel Dek was injured Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy