Home » The March of the Living in Auschwitz was held Info
World

The March of the Living in Auschwitz was held Info

by admin
The March of the Living in Auschwitz was held Info

Several thousand people gathered today at the former Nazi camp Auschwitz for the “March of the Living”, which this year is being held a day before commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Izvor: ZBIGNIEW MEISSNER/PAP

Holocaust survivors were among the participants.

German forces formed Auschwitz immediately after entering and occupying Poland during World War II. More than 1.1 million people were killed in the camp, mostly Jews, but also Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and others.

Holocaust survivors, some of whom carried Israeli flags, gathered before the start of the march under the entrance gate to Auschwitz and the sign “Work sets you free”.

The “March of the Living” takes place every year on Holocaust Remembrance Day, starting at the entrance to Auschwitz and heading towards Birkenau, a three kilometer long camp.

Some participants of the march plan to travel to Warsaw tomorrow on the occasion of commemorating the uprising in the ghetto in 1943.

See our reportage:

(Srna)

See also  Pope revises penal sanctions in the church: there is no mercy if you don’t correct your mistakes-Vatican News

You may also like

Stanija published a topless picture | Entertainment

daily horoscope za 19. april | Fun

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Investigation into electoral fraud in 2018, judge exonerates...

Serbian cadets lost three matches with a goal...

What Despina Vanda looks like now | Fun

The murder of the two from Messina in...

LOJACK / Strengthened intelligence and monitoring of corporate...

Isak Šavanović’s father did not support him doing...

Usa, 16-year-old African American boy misses the doorbell:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy