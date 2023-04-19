The March of the Living in Auschwitz was held Info

Several thousand people gathered today at the former Nazi camp Auschwitz for the “March of the Living”, which this year is being held a day before commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Izvor: ZBIGNIEW MEISSNER/PAP

Holocaust survivors were among the participants.

German forces formed Auschwitz immediately after entering and occupying Poland during World War II. More than 1.1 million people were killed in the camp, mostly Jews, but also Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and others.

Holocaust survivors, some of whom carried Israeli flags, gathered before the start of the march under the entrance gate to Auschwitz and the sign “Work sets you free”.

The “March of the Living” takes place every year on Holocaust Remembrance Day, starting at the entrance to Auschwitz and heading towards Birkenau, a three kilometer long camp.

Some participants of the march plan to travel to Warsaw tomorrow on the occasion of commemorating the uprising in the ghetto in 1943.

(Srna)