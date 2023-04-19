Urban Station, the urban oasis by Asti Architetti and Iris Ceramica Group for MDW 2023

A corner of the future in the heart of Milan, in the Brera Design District, designed to recharge the mind and energy. It is the temporary workstation designed by Asti Architectsmade with the ceramic surfaces and smart solutions Of Iris Ceramica Group .

Merchant Streeta pivotal place in the urban history of Milan, becomes the stage for a project that intends to bring added value to urban furniture: a continuous session freely usable for working and resting in direct contact with an olive tree, a stylistic hallmark of Asti Architetti.

An “urban bench” formed by the overlapping of different layers of Ceramica4Dthe natural and avant-garde ceramic surfaces created thanks to the full-body technology of the Iris Ceramica Group.

In this corner of the future, it will be possible to stop even for a long time – thanks to the wireless charging stations – and interact with smart surfaces Hyper touch activating the evening lighting. A contribution also to the improvement of the environment thanks to the natural Active Surfaces® used for the upper layers, characterized in particular by their anti-pollution, antibacterial and antiviral properties.

URBAN STATION. The corner of the future

the project of Asti Architects con Iris Ceramica Group

in via dei Mercanti, Milan

18 – 23 April 2023