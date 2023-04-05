The band, made up of Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavalaanticipates his new version of the single “Palm Full Of Crux”, a song that will be on his next album titled “May God Curse My Heart”. The duo presents this new project that will be completely acoustic and will be released next April, the 21st. The new album will feature the fourteen songs from his self-titled album released last year.

Letting a glimpse of its roots, “Palm Full Of Crux” transitions from the poppier sounds of the original version to something softer, while trying to maintain that emotion and bring that soulful lament to a climax where the experience challenge your listeners. The Mars Volta They are taking up their melodies and taking their sounds to purer places that are a bit far from those distorted and progressive guitars that made them known.

The band has revealed to their fans that they will be able to listen to the album before the 21st. The duo will present “May God Curse My Heart” in an exclusive event on its website on April 15. In this way, the fans of the group will be able to enjoy this new project for the first time. The pre-sale of the album is already available and can be purchased through the page of Clouds Hill.

